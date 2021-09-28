Who is Sibi Blazic, Christian Bale’s wife?

Academy Award winner and one of the most versatile and talented actor in the world, Christian Bale is married to Sibi Blazic. Let’s find out more about the wife of one of the greatest international players.

How old is Sibi Blazic?

‘Sibi’ Sandra Blazic was born in Chicago in 1970. This means that, in 2020, she turned 50, four more than her husband.

Career

Sibi Blazic she began her career in the 90s working as a model and participating in numerous and prestigious advertising campaigns. From the world of fashion she then moved on to that of make-up, becoming a make-up artist.

Among the professionals she has carried out there is also that of Winona Ryder’s personal assistant. Thanks to the former actress of Johnny Deep there Blazic she met her husband at the time of Little Women, a 1994 film that saw Ryder and Bale share the set and play the roles of Jo and Laurie.

Currently a producer of independent films, Blazic has a background as a stuntowoman and worked with her husband on the set of The dark Knight.

Relationship with Christian Bale

Sibi Blazic and Christian Bale got married on January 29, 2000. Their first daughter Emmaline arrived on March 27, 2005, and on August 18, 2014 they welcomed their second child Joseph.

