Who is Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria in ‘The House of the Dragon’)

the house of the dragon It didn’t take long to make it clear to us that it is Game of Thrones with another name. And we’re not talking about dragons or the Iron Throne. After a decade discussing whether female nude scenes are more or less unnecessary in the series, the first episode of the house of the dragon he did not hesitate to perform several scenes in a brothel. The first was not, moreover, an unimportant scene, with the nude of any extra. In it we saw the prostitute Mysaria sleeping with Daemon Targaryen. Their relationship quickly grows beyond that of sex worker and client. She comforts him and whispers in his ear what she needs. The rebellious prince soon flees with her to Dragonstone and proclaims the prostitute her second wife.

We can’t help but remember the plot that tied Tyron Lannister to Shae. At that time, the pornographic past of Sibel Kekilli, the actress who gave life to this tragic prostitute, was widely discussed. Don’t be alarmed, we can’t say the same about Sonoya Mizuno, the interpreter who brings Myseria to life and who got, let’s face it, the long-awaited first nude of this series. Over the years in the series, the seductive young woman becomes the White Worm, a powerful underworld influence in King’s Landing. And everything indicates that it will be even more important as the seasons go by. Both her name and her face may not be identifiable to the naked eye for the general public. However, we are almost sure that you have seen this versatile artist more than once.

Born in Tokyo in 1986, Mizuno grew up in England and owes her exotic looks to a Japanese father and a half-British, half-Argentine mother. A British national, Mizuno graduated from the Royal Ballet School and took up dancing in various companies. However, it did not take long for her to start raining jobs as a model. She has worked for brands like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton.

But we haven’t done this article because you may have seen her in a ballet or ad campaign ten years ago. Mizuno has been knocking with talent on the doors of success for several years. Curiously, there are three actresses, dancers and models who have been knocking hard at the doors of Hollywood for a few years. But Margaret Qualley or Sofia Boutella will have to talk another day. Let’s talk about where you’ve seen Sonoya Mizuno, from least to most likely, before discovering her in all her dragonrider-riding glory (sorry).

Maybe you saw her dance in the 2013 Lacoste ad.

More likely, especially if you are a fan of Chemical Brothers, is that you met her in this cyborg tribute to the mythical rock dj by Robbie Williams.

You may also enjoy Crazy Rich Asians, which will soon have a trilogy. Well, she was the posh bride at the wedding that caused the whole movie…

If you are one of those who are looking for different series, you would not miss the little sci-fi gem that was devs. Here Mizuno left the dance and the sexy characters for a while, she cut her hair and showed Hollywood that she also knows how to do more than dance.

With this, we have reached safe ground. And if you haven’t seen Sonoya Mizuno in La La Land is that, well, you have not seen La La Land And it is something that we find hard to believe. She was Emma Stone’s character’s friend in yellow. Yes, the one that conquered you with that Someone in the Crowd whispered to camera.

But if for something it has gone down in the history of the secondary stars that take longer to explode than they deserve, it is because of that little jewel that is their participation in Ex Machina. The tape that catapulted Alicia Vikander to fame should have done the same with the other robotic assistant of the technological millionaire who embodies Oscar Isaac. If you haven’t seen her little dance with the actor from moon knight is that you have not had internet until today.

Will ‘The House of the Dragon’ finally make us keep its name? What has become clear to us is that, whether you recognize her or not, few have not already seen the work of Sonoya Mizuno.

