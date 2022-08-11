Who is SR5, the alleged drug trafficker arrested in Izabal who has an extradition request to the United States

According to the authorities, the search was carried out in the village of Chapulquito, Los Amates, Izabal, where the SR5 was arrested.

The National Civil Police (PNC) and the Public Ministry captured this Wednesday, August 10, José Manuel Pineda Martínez, alias SR5, who is required by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Texas, for alleged links to drug trafficking. .

The MP reported that the detainee is accused of conspiring to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance, containing a detectable amount of cocaine, with the intention, knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that said substance would be illegally imported into the USA.

In addition, he is also accused of manufacturing and distributing five kilograms or more of a mixture and substance, containing a detectable amount of cocaine with the intention, knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that said substance would be illegally imported into the United States.

An investigation by law enforcement authorities reportedly identified a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating throughout South, Central and North America.

“The Organization uses sophisticated infrastructure and methods to manufacture, acquire, store, transport and distribute multiple tons of cocaine and other drugs destined for the United States,” reads the information from the MP.

He adds that the SR5 was identified as a member of that organization.

“From at least October 2018, until at least February 2019, he was responsible for transporting, directing and managing a portion of the Organization’s drug trafficking activities in Guatemala,” details the MP.

30 extraditable detainees

The PNC affirmed that with the capture of the SR5 there are 30 extraditables that have been captured so far in 2022, of which 19 are for issues related to drug trafficking.

The MP explained that of the 30 extraditions, 19 have been to the United States for drug trafficking crimes; eight for other crimes; one from Mexico to Guatemala and two to El Salvador.