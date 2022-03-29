Who is Stephanie Beatriz, the Argentine who arrived on the red carpet for the movie Encanto

image.png Stephanie Beatriz, the Argentine who dazzled on the red carpet

The Argentine star has a great film career, but this time he stood out for playing Mirabell Madrigal, the character of Disney who stars in the movie “Charm”, which took the award to best animated film.

“How were you born in Neuquén? Sorry for asking you this question,” the producer said, and she responded very kindly. “My mother is from Bolivia and my father from Barranquilla. They were in Argentina for work. When I was a baby they moved from one place to another. When I was two years old we came to the United States,” he clarified.

In this way, he assured: “I only know Neuquén through books”. Among her pending accounts, the actress assured that she needs to know her native country, something that she plans to do this year.

Stephanie Beatriz film career

Upon moving to the North American country, his family moved to reside in Texas. There he cultivated his passion for acting until he fulfilled 21 yearsin 2002, and moved to New York to enter the world of cinema. eight years later, beatrice was permanently installed The Angels.

“Short Term 12″ is the film with which he debuted in 2013, in which he worked with other well-known figures today: Brie Larson and Rami Maleck. He then held several small roles in “Modern Family”, “Bojack Horseman” and “One Day at a Time”.

But it was in the seriesBrooklyn Nine-Nine” with which he rose to fame and demonstrated his talent with the actor Andy Samberg. However, “Charm” was the filming that reached the Awards and took one.