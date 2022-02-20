Who is Stephen Pagliuca, the new American owner of Atalanta?

The Atalanta team from Serie A in Italy is going through a series of changes at the leadership level and from this moment on they will have a new majority owner. This is businessman Stephen Pagliuca, who has bought 55% of the team through the US fund KKR.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Percassi, who until a few moments ago served as the absolute owner of Atalanta, will now serve as president of the institution and will work hand in hand with Stephen Pagliuca to bring this new era to life at Atalanta de Bergamo. Reports indicate that Percasi sold 55% of the club for approximately 350 million euros, but there is no official confirmed figure.

Who is Stephen Pagliuca?

American businessman Stephen Pagliuca is no stranger to the world of sports, so his arrival at Atalanta as majority owner is no coincidence. Pagliuca is currently a co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics and will now enter European soccer as well.

“The group of new investors includes outstanding professionals with extensive experience in the football and sports sector in general,” Atalanta said in a statement.