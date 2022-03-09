Who is stronger? Freydis from Valhalla or Lagertha from Vikings? – Spoiler Time

Vikings: Valhalla has its own leader represented in Freydís Eiríksdóttir. She is the main female character. But, wait, there is another powerful Viking in our retina… So, How does she compare to the female lead in vikings, lagertha? titled Vikings: Valhallathe new series about Vikings takes place more than a century after the events of vikings and thus follows a new generation of warriors and enemies, some of them related to the main characters of the original series. Valhalla focuses on leif erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sweater) on a journey that takes them across oceans and battlefields, all against the backdrop of the conflict between Vikings and English royals (pagan vs. Christian). The tension between these two sides is the base of the arc of Freydiswhich arrives at Kattegat with Leif and company out for revenge, leading her on a path of self-discovery.

Source: Netflix

Freydis She was on a personal mission to find the Christian man who raped her years ago and carved a cross into her back. Once in Kattegatdid not take long to find him and took revenge, but since he was one of the men of Olaf Haraldson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Leif had to join harald, Olaf and Canute (Bradley Freegard) on their journey to attack England to save the life of Freydis. Freydis it stopit in Kattegat with Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), who sent her to the pagan temple of Uppsala to learn more about the gods and their destiny, and when he returned, he joined the group of Haakonbecoming the lagertha of the Vikings: Valhalla. lagertha (Katherine Winnick) was a fierce queen of Kattegatthe first wife of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and mother of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). lagertha she was known for her bravery and unbreakable code of honor, but she could also be ruthless and ambitious. She was very protective of those who could not fend for themselves, especially children and unarmed women, which also earned her the respect of those around her. She went through many traumatic experiences throughout vikingsfrom physical and mental abuse to being injured in battle several times, but she always recovered. Freydis share many of these traits with lagertha and, in terms of personality, is as strong as lagerthathough physically not quite there yet. Freydis has already shown strong leadership skills, and was not afraid to kill the man who hurt her many years ago, no matter what the consequences, something that resonates with the personality and actions of lagertha.

Source: History