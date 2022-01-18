Who is Sue Gray, the “deputy of God” who will decide Johnson’s fate

An incorruptible official with an iron fist, who fears nothing or anyone and who, over the course of her long career, has put several prominent political figures at the door, including ministers and parliamentary group leaders. To most of the international public opinion the name of Sue Gray says nothing. But UK insiders have come to know her well. Some even at their own expense.

The “vice of God”

Now Miss Gray’s profile has come out of the shadows and even crossed the English Channel, becoming – so to speak – famous all over the world. Yeah, because the fate of Boris Johnson it is literally in her hands, as it is up to her to lead the delicate investigation into the Partygate. In other words, based on the report contained in his relationship, still waiting to be released, we will know if Johnson will continue to be the prime minister of the United Kingdom or if he really risks losing his job. According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, the lady would have carried out the first questions, and now everyone is waiting to understand what will happen.

But who is really Sue Gray? To get a general idea of ​​the type of personage, just take a look at what was reported in his memoirs by former Liberal Democrat Minister David Laws. “ It took me exactly two years to figure out who is leading Britain. Our great UK is actually wholly run by a lady named Sue Gray, the head of ethics or something in the Cabinet Office “, recalled Laws. Who also highlighted another emblematic detail of Miss Gray:” Unless he agrees, things just don’t happen “.

Gray’s power

Gray’s career is full of professional satisfaction. After an early apprenticeship, the “deputy of God“, as she was dubbed by the media, made her way to the rooms of the Cabinet Office, an executive department of the UK government responsible for supporting the Prime Minister and the UK cabinet. Here, among other activities, she led the Commission for Fairness and Ethics, the commission that advises government departments, for six years. In 2017 Polly Mackenzie, who worked as a special consultant at the Cabinet Office, told the Bbc that “ Sue has been there for so long, she knows everything anyone has ever done wrong “.

At the head of the aforementioned Commission, Miss Gray “beheaded”, among others, Damian Green, Deputy Prime Minister of Theresa May forced to resign following the discovery of some pornographic images on the work pc. On the other hand, a parliamentary group leader saw his career evaporate, again at the hands of the lady, after having offended a policeman. In short, the spotlight is on the report that he will have to draw up to clarify what happened in Downing Street. The result of the investigation, if it were to ascertain that the parties have violated anti-Covid regulations, could push conservative MPs to discourage Johnson. It matters little whether Sue Gray, as a civil servant, is formally dependent on the prime minister. The UK’s new “Iron Lady” is not looking at anyone.