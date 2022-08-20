Who is Tatiana Maslany, new Marvel face and protagonist of ‘She-Hulk. Hulka lawyer

Marvel he keeps moving his chips and executing his plans. Now the focus rests on She-Hulk. Lawyer Hulkahis new series conceived for Disney+with chapters every Thursday. In these early days when viewers get on with the first episode to assess whether they add the proposal to their particular planning of series viewings is a a good time to review the acting career of Tatiana Maslany, its protagonist.

Maslany, 36, is one of those actresses who sound but nevertheless have not become a familiar face for the average public, circumstance that logically now will begin to change. Similar to your own Jennifer Walters/Hulkacharacter in a second-third step of popularity in the Marvel universe, although of course it is familiar to those grown in comics.

Tatiana Maslany in ‘Orphan Black’ (BBC)

Within the circumstance relative to the average public, there is no doubt that Maslany’s name is associated with Orphan Blackthe unique series of identities, science fiction and intrigue that she starred in for five seasons and for which she won an Emmy for best actress in 2016 (she was nominated on two other occasions).





Among the recent interpretations of Maslany appear his contributions in Perry Mason (HBO) and in the movies Destroyer. a wounded woman (2018), by Karym Kusama and with Nicole Kidman, and in stronger than fate (2017), by David Gordon Green (the new trilogy Halloween) and with Jake Gyllenhaal.

co-starred Pink Wall (2019), participated in the golden lady (2015), with Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, and in the miniseries a world without end (2012), adaptation of the popular novel by Ken Follett (the second part of The pillars of the earth).

Maslany’s early days featured roles in the sequels of ginger snaps (cult) and the last step. And we must not forget his presence in The diary of the dead (2007), the penultimate work of master George A. Romero.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.