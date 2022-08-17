Who is Tatiana Maslany, the protagonist of ‘She-Hulk’, and why does her face ring a bell?

Over the years, and as the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew, both in amount of content and in prestige, playing a superhero became a claim to fame for any actor’s career. That is why, despite the fact that Tatiana Maslany has been working in the film industry for more than 20 years, it is possible that you will not finish locating her and you will not know what other series or movies she has appeared in before her new production is released. , she hulk, which is part of phase 4 of the UCM. It will premiere on August 18 on Disney +.

Tatiana Maslany attends 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on 2022 in New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Where does Tatiana Maslany go?

If you are an inveterate series fan, on the other hand, maybe you remember a very popular series that started almost a decade ago, Orphan Black. The story of a con artist who gets caught up in a conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks exactly like her. Tatiana Maslany was the lead and only received good reviews for her portrayal of a multitude of different characters within the same timeline. His work earned three Emmy nominations.among which he won the statuette on one occasion, and even a Golden Globe nomination.

tatiana maslany

Tatiana had previously participated in series such as Heartland or Being Erica, although she also we saw it in movies like Every day of my life (with Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum) or stronger (with Jake Gyllenhaal). However, her latest projects have been giving voice to one of the Trollhunters characters and she has given life to Alice McKeegan’s sister in the Perry Mason serial fiction. Have you seen any of these audiovisual works? Because it could even be that you had heard his voice in power tripa series that takes place only in the format podcast.

This is the personal life of Tatiana Maslany

The personal life of Tatiana Maslany, 36, has been a mystery in recent years, but in full promotion of She-Hulk, the actress has revealed that she has married Brendan Hines. “My novelty is that I am married,” she explained with a sense of humor. Their relationship would have started in December 2020 and, finally, they have put the finishing touch to their love story with a private wedding which they have kept secret until now. “Nobody knows, so don’t tell,” the interpreter joked during her interview with Stephen Colbert a few days ago. As she explained, they were married during the pandemic in a very intimate ceremony where his little dog, Earl, became the ring bearer…but he lost them in the middle of a field of sheep.

tatiana maslany

Brendan Hines, 46, is also an actor, and has participated in series such as Lie to Me, scandal either Suits. More recently gave life to Josh Bennet in serial fiction Locke & Key. In addition, she has also participated in power tripso they have many things in common.

tatiana maslany

what is it about she hulk?

The series follows the complicated life of Jennifer Walters, a single 30-something lawyer who also happens to be a female version of the green and indestructible monster that is the Hulk, Bruce Banner’s alter ego. His transformation occurs because he receives a blood transfusion from his cousin Bruce after an incident that nearly killed him. In the midst of a society in which superheroes have become both a menace and a popular facehis role will have a social weight in addition to fighting crime.

