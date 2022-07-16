Who is that girl?: Ana de Armas, the Cuban actress who conquered Hollywood

Anne of Arms. Photo: Universal Pictures.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Ana Celia de Armas is 34 years old and has a promising present.

For some time, much more was known about her because of her relationship with Ben Affleck, but she has been seen in the main films in the United States for a long time and her name sounds strong in the universe of stars.

This July, she will be seen as one of the protagonists of The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling that premieres on Netflix.

Anne of Arms. Photo: Netflix Press.

With brown hair and very green eyes, Ana de Armas is an actress and model who began her career as a teenager. At 18, she left Cuba for Madrid, where she worked on several popular series, and then she chose to move to Los Angeles.

Beyond various roles (such as Knock Knock, alongside Keanu Reeves), her name began to make noise like a hologram: she played Joi, an artificial intelligence projection in the movie Blade Runner 2049. She was the digital girlfriend of the character from Ryan Gosling, with whom he works again now.

Later, her role as nurse Marta Cabrera in Knives Out (2019) earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. In that movie she worked with Daniel Craig, with whom she would later appear in the last James Bondalbeit only in one captivating sequence.

Ana de Armas, today: from CIA agent to Marilyn Monroe

Among Ana de Armas’s upcoming roles, Ghosted, an Apple TV movie in which she replaced Scarlett Johansson, stands out.

However, it has two premieres on Netflix just a few months apart.

In The Gray Man, which opens on July 22, she will play Cía agent Dani Miranda, in charge of covering the backs of Court “Six” Gentry (Gosling). He was a prodigious hit man for central intelligence, but now he’s being hunted by an old colleague.

But the most anticipated role will be that of Blonde, about the life of Marilyn Monroe. It already has a release date for September 23, 2022, on the streaming platform.