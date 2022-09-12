Who is the actor who worked with Cris Morena who shines in Marvel

She-Hulk is the latest premiere of Marvel and in the fourth chapter of the series a surprising episode was seen that involves an ex-partner of Chris Brown . Is about Alejo Garcia Pintos who acted in Argentina in strips like Chiquititas, Casi Ángeles and Floricienta, among others.

“Those who know say it. In a great moment of the last episode of #shehulk, the protagonist looks for candidates in a dating application and crosses paths with OUR”, they affirmed on Instagram in a post by Alejo.

Regarding how he got the role, the Argentine spoke of Victoria Alonso, who is also from this country and is part of the Marvel production: “We studied theater together in high school and despite the distance when she left for the US and I to the Federal Capital, we never stop talking, writing and visiting each other. This year he gave me something unexpected but highly desired by anyone who works in this profession: attending the premiere of a Hollywood production”.

“Everything that happened this week is confirmation that dreams come true on many occasions. This avant première will not only be unforgettable for having had the opportunity to exchange a chat with Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Joe Russo and Xochitl Gomez, but for being able to daydream about the most powerful woman in Hollywood, who happens to be my friend Victoria Alonso!” she added.

On the other hand, with respect to A Casual Encounter, another of his current performances, Alejo added that it is a different concept that has a lot of appeal: “That is why, at one point, Brian notices that many want to leave the country, and he maintains that to know where to go we first have to rescue ourselves as human beings. Because what has happened with the pandemic is that there was no rescue of the human being but of the individual and society became more individualistic.