who is the actress and singer’s boyfriend?

Apart from this main activity, the young woman is also an actress and producer. Her career as a singer started in 2007 and as an actress in 2009. It was by interpreting the role of Cat Valentine in the sitcom Victorious that she made herself known. During her career, Ariana Grande has received various awards that make her today one of the most admired and followed stars on social networks and in the media. Next to Ariana’s successful professional life, what can we know about her love life? Who could be the chosen one of his heart? Let’s find out the answer to these questions later in this article.

Who is this man who occupies the heart of Ariana Grande?

It is not uncommon to see the majority of celebrities veiling their private lives from the general public. Ariana Grande is not far from the latter. However, it happens to him to make rare secrets about his love life. This is how we can read on the GRAZIA site that the singer and actress is in a relationship with a certain Dalton Gomez. With the latter, Ariana Grande lives a perfect love. The two lovebirds even got married on the weekend of May 15 and 16, 2021 in Montecito, California.

Who is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s boyfriend?

Dalton Gomez was born on August 7, 1995 in San Bernardino, California, United States. He is a real estate agent with Aaron Kirman Group. According to our colleagues from the Public site, Dalton Gomez is a bit of a friend of the stars and a very close friend of many artists. This is how the real estate agent falls on the rare pearl and no longer intends to get rid of it. Married, Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are today husband and wife and spin the perfect love.

