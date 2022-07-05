who is the actress’ mysterious companion?

Facebook

For Internet users and paparazzi, Emma Watson would be in a relationship with Tom Felton. Even if the interpreter of Hermione Granger had once confessed that she had a crush on Draco Malfoy, it must be said that there are only bonds of friendship between the two actors. The heart of the heroine of the Harry Potter saga actually beats for another man. When it comes to the latter, Emma Watson plays the card of discretion. That didn’t stop us from finding out who the star’s mysterious companion is.

Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s new companion?

According to what the site marie france reports, the man with whom Emma Watson shares her life responds to the name of Leo Robinton. The online magazine states that this relationship has existed for almost 2 years. The latter seems little known to the public, because the main concerned makes every effort not to attract the spotlight on her couple.

The Official website says the 30-year-old star lied during an interview about her marital status by implying that she was single. Always with this in mind to protect the romance, his companion would have left the social networks to believe what the platform reports.

Who is Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton, the companion of Emma Watson is a 31-year-old man, who according to the magazine Mirror would have worked in Canada for a company specializing in the sale of legal cannabis. The American businessman held the position of vice-president of business development within the structure.

It would seem, however, that the partner of Emma Watson now works as vice president of sales and partnerships for the account of another company located in Los Angeles. This is what can be concluded from the analysis of his LinkedIn profile.