who is the actress of The last duel with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

His first monologue on stage, performed in front of many people, was for the end-of-year show. He was in high school, he was supposed to dance but he didn’t show up for rehearsals. So he surprised everyone. The result was a radio contract. And at 15 he was already on the set of a popular British TV drama. Jodie Comer she is one who has always forged ahead. Why should we be surprised if it steals the show from a trio of stars of the caliber of Adam Driver, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck in The Last Duel?

Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

Already, the real protagonist of the great return of the couple Damon & Affleck is her, the blonde and fierce Jodie Cormer. In the role of Marguerite de Carrouges. Who accuses her husband’s best friend of raping her. We are in 14th century France and the word of a woman is worth very little …



Success with Killing Eve

28 years old from Liverpool, Jodie Comer owes international popularity to the thriller TV series Killing Eve. Where she plays the role of the talented sociopathic assassin Villanelle. A role that earned her an Emmy and another myriad of accolades. And that is holding millions of fans in suspense as they await the fourth and final season. In addition to opening the doors of Hollywood for her.

Hollywood at his feet

Because since 2018, the year the series was released, Jodie has become one of the most sought-after actresses in productions around the world. She has earned a small cameo even in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), where she appears in a flashback as Rey’s mom. This year we saw her next to Ryan Reynolds in his Free Guy – Hero for play (2021). Before stealing the show and sanity from the duo of wonders Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott. Go to the cinema to see it: it has just come out!

At Ridley Scott’s court

And Sir Ridley wanted it at all costs for his next film as well. Kitbag, where she will play Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife alongside another Oscar winner, Joaquin Phoenix. And as everything she touches turns to gold, Jodie is also about to take the plunge. Or rather, go back to where it all started. Her West End debut is scheduled for April 2022 Suzie Miller, Prima Facie.

Fashion face

All this fame was sudden but not unexpected. Fashion and beauty houses were ready to make her become an exclusive face. And she loves to play with it. As evidenced by the various newspaper covers on both sides of the ocean.

Jodie Comer’s “dangerous” boyfriend

Who is not so happy with all this attention is James Burke. The 26-year-old Massachusetts lacrosse player who stole her heart. And a little sleep. First because in the last year and a half their relationship has been long-distance due to the covid (the United States is about to reopen the borders only now). carried on by “millions of hours of video calls”. And the time zone is deadly.

Second because Burke was “accused” of being a supporter of Donald Trump. The American electoral campaign has reached unprecedented heights of baseness. Social violence was unprecedented against the opposing party. And Jodie Comer (with her family) found themselves in the midst of a perfect storm. Inconceivable, they consider that she is English. And leaving the actress speechless. Even a little scared. “All this false information that surfaced about him … People ridiculed him, me and my family,” he explained. “A lot of people read things and say, ‘Wow, she’s that, she’s this kind of person.’ And I say to myself: ok, I can spend my life and my energies trying to convince people otherwise, or I can go my own way. I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s enough for me. That’s what I learned this year ».

