who is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League finals?

The Champions League is the most important European competition for football clubs. It is during the big meetings and especially during the finals that the best players shine. Discover the players who scored the most goals in the C1 final.

CR7 dominates from new format

Since 1993the champion clubs cup has become the very famous Champions League. A competition with more matches, more competition and therefore more difficult to win. It’s’Olympic Marseille who won this first edition. And since then, a man has particularly shone in C1. Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the entire competition, played 6 finals in ten years for a total of 4 goals scored. His victims? Atlético Madrid, Chelsea and the Juventus. Add to that an assist for Marcelo in 2014 and the decisive penalty in 2016 against the Colchoneros and you have the most decisive player in the history of the Champions League finals.

The Portuguese remains far ahead of Lionel Messi, his eternal rival who peaks at 2 goals. Eusebio, Gerd Muller and Gareth Bale scored 3 times. Nevertheless, the fivefold golden ball is not the first of this prestigious classification if we take into account the whole history of the cup with the big ears. Two former glories do better.

The Real of the untenable 50s

When the Champions League was created in 1956, Real Madrid won the first 5 editions, including 2 times against the Stade de Reims. During this long epic, several legends wore the White House club tunic. Raymond Kopa, Hector Rial or even Paco Gento, the most successful player in the Champions League. But the two men who contributed more than anyone to lift these 5 titles are Alfredi Di StéfanoandFerenc Puskas.

The Spaniard and the Hungarian respectively scored 7 goals in the C1 final. Of which for the two attackers, a hat-trick in the final. Di Stefano in 1956 in front of Reims (7-3 victory over Real Madrid) and Puskas against Benfica Lisbon in 1962 (Real Madrid 5-3 defeat). Suffice to say that this record is not ready to fall today, given the difficulty of reaching the The Holy Grail of European football.