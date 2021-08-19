Who is the artist with the most followers on social media? Beyond belief

Have you ever wondered who is the singer with the most followers on social networks? Between Beyoncè, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, let’s find out who gets the lead on Instagram.

THE social network they have now become a part of our daily life. The big stars of music and not only use them very often for create direct contact with fans, for advertise their new music, or to communicate important announcements to their community. Instagram is undoubtedly the favorite channel for this type of activity and is nowadays also widely used to share with the public shots of everyday life or private life of the stars.

Have you ever wondered who the singer or the singer is with the highest number of followers on Instagram? Today we reveal who the 4 most followed artists, starting from the last position up to the podium. At number 4 we find the famous Canadian singer Justin Bieber (190 million followers), who over the years has made a lot of talk about himself not only for his music, but also for his troubled private life. Success for him came when he was very young, when together with his father he published the covers of some famous songs on YouTube. Today he is one of the most famous pop artists in the world. In the first 3 positions we find 3 beautiful and talented women. Let’s find out who they are.

Who are the three singers with the most followers on social media?

An all-female podium what we are about to reveal to you. To the third place we find one of the queens of American R&B music, the legendary Beyoncè, which today counts on Instagram well 200 million followers. Round figure for one of the most awarded and most influential American artists of recent years. In second place we have an artist born in 1992 who made herself known as an actress on Disney Channel and that today in addition to being a singer and actress, she is also a television producer and UNICEF ambassador.

With ben 253 million followers, the second most followed artist in the world on Instagram is the gorgeous Selena Gomez. And with 7 million more in first place we find instead Ariana Grande, which to date has collected well 260 million followers on the famous social network. Born in 1993, Ariana was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Would you ever have said that?