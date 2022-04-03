Who is the beautiful blonde with whom Nodal forgets Belinda. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

While Belinda He finds himself assimilating all the attacks he has received since his sentimental breakup and his commitment to marry Christian Nodal were announced, the Mexican regional singer seems to have already overcome this, because once again he was seen with a beautiful woman, of whom Until now, his identity was unknown. who is the pretty blonde with which Nodal forget the princess of pop.

And it is that, last Thursday, the interpreter of Goodbye Love, Christian Nodalappeared at the palenque of the Strawberry Fair in Irapuato, Guanajuato, where he was surprised to appear next to the same woman with whom he was seen a few days ago in a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, and who, by the way, is older than him.

Immediately, his fans and the dear fans of Belinda they began to wonder who the exuberant blonde is. According to the Ventaneando program, she is a content creator on digital platforms named Mariana Rios.

Mariana is originally from Colombia and, according to the information that has been released, she met Christian Nodal at a rapper party Gera Mxwith whom he recorded the song Bottle after Bottlein Cancun.

Although barely a couple of months have passed since the breakup of what was considered the couple of the year 2020, and who was about to reach the altar, after a year and a half of relationship, it seems that Christian Nodal already left behind Belinda.

In fact, the reasons why they decided to end their courtship are still unknown, but they seem to have been very strong, since they have been blunt in their decision not to return, so much so that even the interpreter of Love at first sight, Beautiful betrayal and toadintends to move to his native Spain, where a few days ago he was promoting his series welcome to eden.

Even, Belinda He has described this moment in his life as a new rebirth, in which he plans to resume his artistic career 100%, after his long-awaited return to acting with the series of Netflixwhich opens on May 6, as well as the creation of a new album.

And it is that, despite the fact that the ex of Christian Nodal In recent years, he has made various collaborations with groups and artists of different genres, he assured that he plans to sit down to write and choose the next songs that will make up his new album, several years after not releasing any.

Everything seems to indicate that now Nodeli did come to an end and both Christian NodalWhat Belinda They are taking different directions in their lives, trying to prioritize their great passion: music.