who is the best between Holland, Maguire and Garfield? Twitter’s response will surprise you

Always the same story. Whenever a famous character is played by multiple actors, fans start clashing to the sound of “He is better” to determine who offered the most faithful representation to the original. It happened with the Joker, with Batman, with Superman – just to mention the most transposed on the big screen – and it has been happening for years now with Spider-Man.

As cinecomic fans will know, Peter Parker was brought to the big screen in three different versions: the first played by Tobey Maguire in 2002 and revived in a total of three films; the second to which he lent his face Andrew Garfield in 2012 she also returned for a sequel; and finally the third and last, that of Tom Holland, currently part of the MCU and waiting to return in the near future Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Which is the best? It is difficult to say, considering that these are three very different representations and appreciated by the public for different reasons. So what is the favorite of the spectators?

Often it is Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland who polarize the discussions on social media, with Andrew Garfield who tends to be kept on the sidelines because, being a sort of “transitional Spidey”, he is considered less memorable than his colleagues. Yet, according to new research conducted by SlotsOnlineCanada (via CBR) analyzing the tweets on the subject, it seems that he is the favorite on the social platform.

And that’s not all. The data also showed that among the Mary Jane’s Kirsten Dunst, the Gwen Stacy of Emma Stone and the MJ of Zendaya, it is the second to be most appreciated on Twitter. A landslide victory for the snubbed The Amazing Spider-Man, in conclusion.

What do you think about it? Agree with the results of the research in favor of Andrew Garfield or you are more from #TeamHolland or #TeamMaguire?

