Who is the best Dominican hitter for Felipe Alou?

Felipe Rojas Alou has seen and shared with great hitters in the baseball business Big leagues.

When choosing the best Dominican batter in history, he immediately chooses Ricardo Adolfo Jacobo Carty, at least “the best” he has seen in a given period.

“The best Dominican hitter I’ve seen for a while, for a while is Ricardo Carty“, said Felipe Rojas Alou, who paid a visit to the Ministry of Sports, where he was received by the Deputy Minister of Sports, Franklin de la Mota.

“That’s the best hitter I’ve ever seen,” he repeats without hesitation.

Alou and Carty coincided for several seasons in the Big leagues. The first, a native of Kilometer 12, played from 1958 to 1974 and the one from San Pedro de Macorís, from 1963 to 1979.

Carty won a batting title with an astronomical .366 in the 1970 season playing for the Atlanta Braves. That season he attended the All-Star Game and finished 10th in the MVP voting. That year he was the on-base percentage leader. He finished his career hitting .299. He 1,677 hits, 204 home runs and 890 RBIs.

“What happens is that Carty, when he was entering the height of his great hitting, he then contracted tuberculosis and Carty lost two years, in a hospital in a town called Lantana,” Alou said.

The Petromacorisano also suffered several injuries, such as a shoulder separation in 1967 that limited him to batting .255 and the following campaign, 1968, is when the illness arrived that minimized much of his potential in Alou’s vision, since Carty »lost many of his faculties and lost much of his physical energy”, as a result of his illness. “So he ended up after that (just) being a good hitter,” Alou observes.

“But when Ricardo Carty He was healthy, that’s the best hitter, mainly a right-handed hitter, with great contact and who could direct the ball and get it out on either side, but after he contracted that disease he ceased to be» the great hitter that was expected.

He points out that “Carty could have accumulated incredible statistics, but he had, as they say, a handicap from that disease.”

All this is in Felipe’s time, but what about after that?

Felipe lets out a slight smile to conclude by pointing out: “How many good ones (there have been), I don’t want to get in there.”