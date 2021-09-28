News

who is the Bond Girl’s boyfriend

The photos of the Bennifers in Capri, at the Venice Film Festival and then on the red carpet of the Met made almost everyone get butterflies in the stomach. Who knows if Ana De Armas, Ben Affleck’s most recent ex, also got eyes to heart seeing the effusions of the two ex-exs on the Grand Canal. What is certain is that even the Cuban actress aka Bond Girl number 25 of the story has turned the page: Ana after Ben has found love (and yes, there are the first photos).

Ana’s boyfriend is Paul Boukadakis, and the stars and stripes media had already blasted it in June. The first photos of the two together, however, date back only to last weekend. The 33-year-old, at the end of the month at the cinema in the latest chapter of the James Bond saga, and the vice president of Tinder, 37, were paparazzi at the New York airport ready to take a flight to London. In fact, on September 28th there will be the premiere of No Time to Die in which perhaps Carlo, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton will participate. Should we expect a first couple red carpet?

Introduced by mutual friends, Ana and Paul have been dating since April and would have invested heavily in history (apparently there have already been family introductions) despite the distance and emerging careers of both. “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He lives and works in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica, “an insider told Page Six, “spent a lot of time with Ana before she left the United States to shoot her new movie (The Gray Man along with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and the Duke of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page ed) “.

los angeles, ca april 12 ben affleck and ana de armas are seen on april 12, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by bg004bauer griffingc images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been a couple throughout 2020

BG004 / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Ana was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, from whom she separated after two years, but her most important and media relationship was that of Ben. The two were one of the most photographed couples of 2020 (lockdown edition), often immortalized with their dogs on the streets of a deserted LA or in the company of his three children. Affleck and De Armas broke up in January 2021 after almost a year of dating (convict the set of Knives Out-Dinner with crime). A “friendly” breakup took place by mutual agreement because “in different phases of their lives”. Now Paul is by his side, and there was no need for Tinder either (more or less).

