Who is the butcher of Syria, which according to the US, is leading the war in Ukraine – Europe – International

After admitting that he has suffered “significant troop losses,” Russia has appointed a new general to continue its next phase in the invasion of Ukraine.

This is Aleksandr Dvornikov, an experienced military man who played a key role in the Syrian war, leading troops who were accused of perpetrating widespread abuses against the civilian population and even committing crimes against humanity.

His appointment was confirmed by a senior US official on condition of anonymity.

Until now, Russia did not have a central war commander for all its forces in Ukraine.

Dvornikov assumes the role after costly failures in the initial campaign, which included a mounting death toll among the Ukrainian civilian population, as well as logistical problems and “mistakes” that have slowed the advance of Russian troops in Ukraine, according to US officials.

Since the invasion began in late February, the United Nations human rights office has confirmed the deaths of more than 1,600 civilians, including more than 100 children.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the coastal city of Mariupol alone could have tens of thousands of dead.

“Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive,” he said during a video conference with South Korean lawmakers.

The city is currently under siege and it is impossible to verify Zelensky’s claim, but the BBC has received testimonies from refugees who have managed to flee and described the situation as critical.

They reported seeing bodies buried in shallow graves and starving residents dying as they emerge from their shelters. to fetch water.

There are now fears that the humanitarian situation will worsen after the appointment of Aleksandr Dvornikov as general of the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

an experienced military

Dvornikov joined the Soviet Army in 1978 after graduating from a military school in the Russian Far East.

His career took off quickly after he rose to prominence as a platoon commander in 1982.

He obtained a diploma from the Frunze Military Academy in 1991, in the midst of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the 2000s, Dvornikov fought in the second war in Chechnya and held several important positions before the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, put him in charge of Russian troops in Syria in 2015.

Dvornikov served as the first commander of Russian military operations in the Arab nation, after Putin sent troops there in September 2015 to support the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia provided Al-Assad, who feared being overthrown, with air power and helped him turn the tide of the civil war that is still raging in Russia’s favour.

But at a terrible cost.

scorched earth policy

Under Dvornikov’s command, Russian forces in Syria reportedly crushed dissent by destroying cities by shelling, using internationally banned cluster munitions and unguided barrel bombs.

Upon taking command, Dvornikov quickly established an airbase near Syria’s northwestern coast and from there led bombers that destroyed towns and cities in Idlib province.

The fall of Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, was largely due to Russian airstrikes, which destroyed much of the local infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.

The constant attacks forced millions of Syrians to be internally displaced or to flee to other countries.

According to the United Nations, in the war that has lasted more than a decade, more than 350,000 people have already died.

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, assured this Sunday in an interview with the US network CBS that the appointment of the Russian general known as the “butcher of Syria” is “consistent” with the Russian handling of the war.

Sullivan pointed out that the news is a sign that Russia plans to maintain a “scorched earth” policy, that is, to destroy absolutely everything that could be of use to the enemy while advancing or retreating.

“We have seen atrocities and war crimes and mass murder and horrific and shocking images of cities like Bucha and rocket attacks in Kramatorsk,” he added.

“I think the general’s appointment is an indication that we’re going to see more of that.”

Russian ‘Hero’

Moscow has denied killing civilians in Bucha, a district on the outskirts of kyiv, and described reports and videos of bodies scattered through its streets as fake news.

However, former CIA director David Petraeus agreed with Sullivan’s words.

“The Russians were known in Syria for basically ‘depopulating’ areas. That’s what they did to Aleppo,” Petraeus told CNN.

“That’s what they did in other areas. And I think we can look forward to that.”

In 2016, Putin deemed Russia’s Syrian campaign a success and awarded Dvornikov the Hero of the Russian Federation decoration, the highest honorary title that can be given to a person in the country.

Dvornikov had served as commander of the Southern Military District since September 2016.

It is a military division that has included Crimea since Russia annexed the region in 2014.

According to experts, this job gave Dvornikov a good knowledge about the Donbas region, which has become the priority for Moscow since its withdrawal from kyiv.

“It will be another author of crimes”

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced strategic failure in Ukraine.”

“This general will be just another perpetrator of crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians,” Sullivan added.

“And the United States, as I said before, is determined to do everything possible to support the Ukrainians as they resist him and the forces he commands.”

Last Friday, Russia admitted to suffering “significant troop losses” in Ukraine, as the invasion entered its 44th day.

Russian casualties

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Britain’s Sky News channel that the victims were “a great tragedy” for Russia.

He also said he hoped Moscow would achieve its war goals “in the coming days.”

Peskov’s comments followed to the expulsion of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday.

His admission that Russia has suffered significant casualties surprised many.

On March 25, Russia’s Defense Ministry said 1,351 of its soldiers had been killed in combat, but Ukraine puts Russian deaths at nearly 19,000.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine’s estimates of Russian losses can be independently verified, and analysts have warned that Russia may be underplaying its casualty rate, while Ukraine may be inflating it to boost morale.

Western leaders believe between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war.

