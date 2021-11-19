who is the center forward that Mancini likes

Physical from … tennis player, but feet like a footballer. And even more than refined as he is a center forward. This might be an effective title to describe Lorenzo Lucca, revelation of the first glimpse of the Italian football season 2021-2022.

The giant center forward of the Pisa, which exceeds two meters in height (201 cm), is showing off in B series with the Nerazzurri shirt as well as with that ofItaly Under 21, who thanks to the goals of the Moncalieri striker is approaching qualification for the European category of 2023.

How much is Lorenzo Lucca worth: Juventus wants to anticipate the competition

Torinese di Moncalieri, Lorenzo Lucca scored six times in the first seven league games, dragging Pisa to the top of the Serie B standings, before a slight drop in performance coincided with that of the team. However, the spotlight on the boy did not go out, at market level and beyond, to the point that the coach of the National major Roberto Mancini has already publicly praised him.

Imagining Lucca, who also provided two assists, the only Under 21 to have participated in eight goals of his team in the current Serie B, among the squads for the playoffs next March that will be worth the pass for the 2022 World Cup is not utopia, even if we are talking about a Serie B player born in 2000, also in light of the difficulties that the attacking department of Italy is encountering. Even more likely, however, is that soon an auction will be unleashed among the big names in Serie A (and perhaps not only …) to snatch him from Pisa and give him the showcase of great football.

At the moment the most advanced team would seem to be there Juventus, which has already made contact with Pisa. In the Tuscan club, however, a very precious “hook” works for the Bianconeri like Claudio Chiellini, twin brother of the captain of Juventus and national team Giorgio and since last summer sporting director of Pisa. The negotiation has not started yet, but in Turin they are trying to gain a preferential path by imagining that the performance of Lucca will rise again and consequently also its market price, which is already approaching today. 10 million.

Lorenzo Lucca. the aspiring heir of Luca Toni in the national team

In the Juventus of the future he could take the weight of the attack in a 4-3-3, but also in a 4-2-3-1 and the fact that so far in his career he has played as the only offensive reference does not exclude that he can also adapt to a 4-4-2.

Lorenzo Lucca is a modern striker, obviously very strong in the head, given his size, but already complete as he is able to move on the entire offensive front, to meet his teammates to take the ball and also to phrasing well from a technical point of view. Most of his goals this season have in fact come from the foot, with conclusions of power and fine workmanship. In short, a pure talent with obvious room for improvement that can be compared to the first Luca Toni, with which curiously he already has three career teams in common (Brescia, Vicenza and Palermo), even if the fact that he was “discharged” early from Turin also makes him similar to Christian Vieri, not just physically.

Lorenzo Lucca, career and agent

It is enough to see Lucca play to understand that you are not facing any player, yet his talent has escaped the first three professional clubs for which he was registered, starting from Turin where Lorenzo grew up. Between a few loans and a short experience in the Spring, however, the grenade company did not believe in the player’s explosion until he started it definitively in January 2020 in the direction of Palermo, at the time in Serie D.

In between there were also experiences at Vicenza and above all at Brescia, on loan from Turin in the 2018-2019 season, on the starboard of the agent of the time, Sergio Lancini, from Brescia and former player of the Rondinelle. Here Lorenzo scored a lot in the Primavera also earning some call-up with the first team from Eugenio Corini who that year was promoted to Serie A, but his debut in the first team never came.

The sides to be smoothed are then more temperamental than technical, because Lorenzo has “hot blood”, sometimes too much and even on the pitch, as shown by some expulsion too much both at the time of the Brescia Primavera, but not only, given the recent red immediately in Cittadella-Pisa.

Limits that did not scare Massimo Cellino, president of Brescia who understood the boy’s talent by offering him a rich contract that was never signed because Lucca changed agent in the running, passing from Lancini to Antonino Imborgia, his current manager who facilitates the transition to Palermo where after a year and a half to the sound of goals between Serie D and C to the point of becoming an idol of the Rosanero fans who not by chance renamed him “Lucca Toni”, last summer he stood out the flight to Pisa, for what seems to be only an intermediate step towards great football.

OMNISPORT