Who is the character that appears in Black Adam?

Black Adam follows the story of an anti-hero who gains the powers of Shazam but treats his enemies cruelly. He is not a hero in the classical sense of the word, a fact that puts him in front of the Justice Society of Americaa group of characters who try to fight for good and want to make him see the character played by Dwayne Johnson that his path is wrong. It will be difficult to convince…

In that context the Justice Society of America is composed of Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Hawkman and Cyclone. Today we want to dwell on a very special character within this team of heroes. The one who, surely, will act as leader and will be the voice of reason against Black Adam. We refer to Dr Fatewho in the film is played by the experienced Pierce Brosnan.

In the advance that we could see thanks to the san diego comic con this hero warns Black Adam that he was able to see his future and he has two options: one where he can become the savior of the world and one where he is its destroyer. Of course, Black Adam He came to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe and will not be advised by anyone.

All about Doctor Fate

Who Dr Fate? It is about Kent Nelson, an archaeologist who found a supernatural being who gave him the Nabu helmet and a mystical amulet. He acts as an agent of the Lords of Order in physical reality and has different abilities such as the ability to cast spells, he can fly, he has super strength, invulnerability, telekinesis and even telepathy. His powers are based on spells in the form of Egyptian hieroglyphics.

Dr Fate He is one of the founders of the Justice Society of Americaa group of superheroes who will make their debut in the DC Extended Universe during the movie Black Adam and that you will find the character played by Dwayne Johnson facing them. Perhaps the hero personified by Pierce Brosnan be the voice of balance that finds a way to strike up a conversation with the mighty anti-hero.

Pierce Brosnan is the actor in charge Dr Fate. An experienced performer, he is a great connoisseur of the Hollywood film industry, where he acted as a leading man for many years and even lent his body to the secret agent James Bond in several entries of that franchise. He participated in movies like Mama Mia!, The Thomas Crown Affair, Elite Thieves, Dante’s Peak Y The intruderamong other.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Marwan Kenzari, Odelya Halevi, Patrick Sabongui, and Quintessa Swiindell, among others. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and will be released in theaters worldwide next October 20, 2022.