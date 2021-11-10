Who is the charming new doctor of Grey’s Anatomy 18

Fan of Grey’s Anatomy get ready because Shonda Rhimes is about to drop another bomb. This is a new character who will join the regular cast of the eighteenth season of the medical drama. Who is it about? Of a new doctor, beautiful, fascinating and self-confident but let’s go into more detail to find out everything we know about this character and the actor chosen to play him.

Greg Tarzan Davis and everything we know about his character

Portrayed by Greg Tarzan Davis, who we recently saw in the film The call of the forest., the new doctor at Grey’s Anatomy 18 is named Jordan Wright and he is a physician at the Minnesota hospital where Meredith is staying for her research against Parkinson’s. This character, which will debut in the series next December 9, in the seventh episode of the eighteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy, is described as a young doctor, handsome and confident always ready for challenges becoming the favorite colleague of Dr. Marsh (Scott Speedman). Jordan will meet Meredith when they find themselves working together on a very particular clinical case.

Greg Tarzan Davis, after this experience in Grey’s Anatomy, will return to the big screen together with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7.

Where to watch the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy 18 in Italy

The new season of Grey’s Anatomy 18 can be followed in Italy on Disney + Star.