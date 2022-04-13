Who is the creator of the Android operating system?

Related news

The beginnings of Android date back to 2007, which means that the most used mobile operating system has been with us for 15 years. In that time we have seen many curiosities and anecdotes about Android, although there are some questions that we are often asked and that we have wanted to collect in this article, all related to the birth of Android as an operating system.

Who Invented Android?

Although we know that Android has been part of Google since almost its inception, the reality is that the operating system was born in a small start-up in California founded by several members, called Android Inc.

Andy Rubin, one of the minds behind Android



The best known, and the one who has always been the visible face of the system, is Andy Rubin. He is joined by others such as Rich Miner, Nick Sears and Chris White.

But shortly before its commercial launch, Google came up with a purchase proposal, and all the company’s workers went on to work for the technology giant.

In what year was Android created?

Android Inc. was founded in 2003, but it took the team two years before they had a robust operating system. Just before being presented, in 2005, Google bought the company, as we have mentioned, and continued the development of Android.

Went to late 2007 when Google presented not only the operating system as such, but also the Open Headset Alliance, a conglomerate of companies that were interested in growing the mobile phone ecosystem, and would do so using Android.

Why is it called Android?

The reason why this operating system is called Android is more literary than technical. Those responsible were inspired by the book Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick.

That book is the basis for the popular movie Blade Runner, where androids are the protagonists, along with humans.

As an anecdote, to say that the android models were called Nexus, which was the term chosen by Google for its own family of phones, which would later be replaced by the Pixel.

What was the first mobile operating system?

PDA with Epoc

By Hubert Berberich (HubiB) – Own work, CC BY 2.5 Wikipedia

Although many speak of the birth of Android smartphones and the iPhone, the reality is that many of us were already using smartphones long before that.

There were many before proposals like those led by Google and Apple were born. Nokia had Symbian, in which other brands such as Ericsson or Siemens collaborated, BlackBerry had its own operating system and even Microsoft had one for PDAs.

But the origin of everything, long before, was COPD. This operating system was developed by Psion in 1989, to be later renamed to Symbian and licensed to brands such as Ericsson or Nokia.

