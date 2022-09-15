who is the Cuban-American designer who has seduced Marta Ortega

Narciso Rodriguez has done it again. this designer low-profilewho prefers to work backstage to the brightness of the flashes and who does not like (like other colleagues) to make controversial statements or show controversial models on the catwalk, once again grabbed the headlines for having been the first designer chosen by Zara for its first collection capsule.

The Cuban-American designer was born in Newark (New Jersey) in 1961, the only son of longshoreman Narciso Rodríguez Sanchez and Rawedia María Rodríguez. Narciso grew up surrounded by the ‘extended family’ to which emigrants far from their respective countries belong. A noisy and enjoying community, attached to its Caribbean origins.

His paternal grandfather was from the Canary Islands, so the Rodríguez family also frequented the large Spanish community in Newark. During his time as creative director of Loewe prêt-à-porter (between 1997 and 2001), he visited Madrid on many occasions, where he confessed to the media that he felt at home: “My parents had many Spanish friends and with them we shared church, potato tortillas and wine, so when I arrived in Spain it was like coming home”.

His parents were not pleased that their son, upon finishing his studies at St. Cecilias High School, in 1979, entered the prestigious Parsons School in New York, where many of the great fashion designers have been trained. As soon as he finished his studies, he found a job at the women’s fashion firm Anna Klein, and later became a designer for Calvin Klein, leading brand of minimalist and unisex fashion of the 90s.

Carolyn Bessette, who worked as a publicist for Calvin Klein, coincided there, initiating such an intense friendship that, a few years later, Rodriguez designed, in the utmost secrecy, the wedding dress for Carolyn’s wedding to America’s golden bachelor, John John Kennedy, son of the legendary JFK and Jackie Kennedy.

The wedding was held on September 21, 1996, at night, to prevent paparazzi from ‘stealing’ images from a helicopter. Only 35 guests attended, who had received the invitation five days before and did not know the details.

In a single photo that went around the world, the already husband and wife appear leaving the tiny Baptist church on remote Cumberland Island (Georgia).

The bride’s dress was the brainchild of Narciso Rodriguez (at the time working as a creative director for the Italian firm Cerruti in Paris), an unknown outside the fashion industry.

The design, a white satin slip dress inspired by the movies of the 1920s and 1930s, forever changed the course of bridal fashion and introduced the world to the Narciso Rodriguez style: feminine and sexy, but always within comfort, simplicity and simplicity.

today is always in the lists of the most iconic wedding dresses in the world. It was inspired by the designs of the famous designer Madeleine Vionnet (inventor of the bias cut) whose designs inspired the costume designer Adrian, the creator of almost everything worn by the great divas of the golden age of Hollywood, such as Greta Garbo , Jean Harlow, Carole Lombard, Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Paulette Goddard, Joan Fontaine…

The latter starred in the film The Women (1939), directed by George Cukor, in whose 2008 remake Narciso Rodriguez had an important ‘role’. The designer was the architect of the collection that actress Meg Ryan, who played designer Mary Haines, presents as hers in the film, in which actresses Annette Bening, Debra Messing, Jada Pinkett Smith and Eva Mendes also appear.

Cinema is another of his great passions. She did the wardrobe for her friend Sarah Jessica Parker in the movie The Family Stone (2005) in Spanish The family jewel.

He is also friends with other actresses such as Claire Danes (for whom he designed the wedding dress), Julianna Margulies, Rachel Weisz and Jessica Alba, who witnessed the designer’s wedding when, in June 2013, she married executive Thomas Tolan. , his partner for years, with whom, since 2017, he is the father of twins.

Fatherhood turned his professional life upside down. and distance itself from the traditional fashion calendar, giving up presenting its two collections at New York Fashion Week. “When my children arrived I decided that I was not going to spend a summer in front of my desk doing a parade when I have two children who deserve to be at the beach,” she told Vogue.

Looking back on his biography, in 1997 he launched his own brand and, until 2001, he began a period of frenetic work in which he combined his work for Loewe with the launch of the firm that bears his name. It is not strange that he remembers that exhausting time with its lights and shadows. But from then on he still has that Spanish aftertaste for which, among his references, he always names the great Cristóbal Balenciaga.

In 2001 he left the Spanish firm and life straddling two continents, and opened his workshop in New York to focus solely on his own creations. He became the first designer to receive the award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America for Designer of the Year in 2002 and 2003. He would be nominated again in 2009.

In 2003 he also embarked on the adventure of creating his first feminine fragrancewhich he called For Her (For Her) and which received the British FiFi Award for Best New Fragrance that year, the Fragrance of the Year/Noveau Niche Woman award in 2004 and the FiFi Award for Most Iconic Fragrance of the Past Decade in 2012.

Although it was a resounding success, it would take a few years for the designer to launch his first menswear. For Him (For Him), in 2007, which also received the Grand Prix du Parfum 2008 for the best masculine fragrance and the best design. All of them best sellers with a heart of musk, the emblematic hallmark of Narciso Rodriguez perfumes.

In 2009 he launched Essencehis third fragrance, and in 2014, the designer launched his new fragrance, NARCISO, which in a year is on its way to becoming another iconic classic in the industry like the previous ones that, in just a decade, revolutionized the fragrance industry and today they are what are known as “modern classics”.

Magazine Time named him in 2005 one of “the 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States” and the Latin community has him among its idols, for which ALMA (American Latin Media Arts Awards) granted him in 2008 the recognition Special Achievement in Fashion. That same year, the Rizzoli publishing house published Narciso Rodriguez, a book dedicated to the “king of minimalism”.

That was, without a doubt, his year, because his new rise to heaven took place the night of November 4, 2008, when Michelle Obama chose a two-tone red dress and black, after the first and historic victory of her husband in the elections for the presidency of the United States.

Rodriguez himself recalls that moment as “emotional and exhilarating,” adding that “being a part of this memorable moment in history was a great honor.” The designer was once again chosen by the First Lady, in January 2016, when she appeared in a mustard-colored dress to attend the last State of the Union address given by her husband as president of the United States.

The dress was doubly news because, before Barack Obama had finished speaking, it was sold out in the Neiman Marcus online store (its price, about $2,000).

In 2010, a documentary about his work was released, The Day Before, in which director Loic Prigent follows the designer for 24 hours, showing the work before a show.

In 2012, El Museo del Barrio named him one of the five most influential Latinos in the United States and he was awarded the Excellence in the Arts award. It was no coincidence as the designer has always distinguished himself by his relationship with art, in all its manifestations, but especially dance: he has collaborated with choreographers Christopher Wheeldon (in 2008), Jonah Bokaer (in 2010 and 2015) and Stephen Petronio ( in 2014), for whom he designed the costumes for their shows. And he collaborated with artist Cindy Sherman on a project for Vogue USA.

His designs have also been exhibited as works of art in different museums: at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, at the Cooper Hewitt Design and at the Museum at Fashion Institute of Technology from New York.

Solidarity and commitment, another sample of his work was exhibited in San Juan (Puerto Rico) to benefit the non-profit association Wings to the Woman, that supports women’s education.

The king of minimalism prefers the term “purist” to “minimalist” and that is why it is not surprising that he mentions Armani and Yohji Yamamoto as masters, although it is a little more surprising that he adds names like Versace or Comme des Garçons, whose style further away from yours.

Despite having lived through the birth and full swing of unisex fashion, the trend athletics (from the gym locker to the streets and parties) and the reign of sneakers and sweatshirts, For more than three decades, Narciso Rodríguez has been faithful to a style of women and fashion that has captivated Marta Ortega: tight dresses and tube skirts that, however, leave the body free, high-waisted pants and heels for a woman who wants to move freely through her world.

And, despite having touched the sky and having found his place in the Olympus of mythical designers, he retains the humility of that child, the son of Cuban immigrants who had to spell his last name at school and never lost his captivating smile: “ My strength is my fabrics, my workshops, my hands”.

