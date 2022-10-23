Who is the Cuban who will be with Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible movies?

In the new movies Mission Impossible there will be a Cuban actress. This is the young woman born in Havana in 1989 Mariela Garriga. She is currently in London recording with Tom Cruise himself the sequels to the famous action film.

“I am very happy to work with Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, who in addition to being two great professionals have an incredible human quality,” said Mariela exclusively for the magazine. Vanity Fair.

Until the week that just ended, the participation of the interpreter of the Island was not known. It was the director and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, who was in charge of revealing the participation of Mariela Garriga through a tweet.

“We cannot escape from the past… Mariela Garriga”, the Oscar winner McQuarrie posted on the social network.

We cannot escape the past… Mariela Garriga#DeadReckoning I&II pic.twitter.com/M9MgtZA6iK — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) October 19, 2022

“Before the announcement of my character I was calm knowing that nobody knew anything, I could concentrate on my character. Well, since it has been made public, my friends and colleagues bombard me with congratulations,” the actress told the aforementioned magazine.

Garriga will be in the seventh and eighth parts of Mission Impossiblewhich will be titled Dead Reckoning I Y II. Mariela thus becomes, along with Ana de Armas, another Cuban actress who is currently making her way in Hollywood.

Mariela took part in the series Bose, which will soon be released by Paramount Plus. There she gives life to Giannina Facio, who was the first love in Miguel Bosé’s life.

“It’s a brilliant series. It’s tough, because it contains a lot of truth, and I think you’re going to like it a lot,” said the Cuban.