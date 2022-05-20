Who is the current owner of the Louis Vuitton brand and how much is his fortune?

Louis Vuitton it is one of the most valued luxury brands in the world, even becoming the most expensive between 2006 and 2012. Its popularity also made it the most counterfeited because its image is a symbol of high status. For this reason, your “LV” monogram fabric is specially made to differentiate an original from a replica.

The history of the house began in 1854 when Louis Vuitton he founded it on Rue Neuve des Capucines in Paris, France. The first creation of him were light and airtight trunks. Years later he decided to turn the company into a multinational and in 1901 he launched small pieces of luggage designed to fit inside the suitcases they also made.

His success was such that he opened stores on the Champs Elysées and in cities such as New York, Bombay, Washington, London, Alexandria and Buenos Aires at the same time that the First World War began. In 1936 the company passed into the hands of Gaston Louis Vuitton and handbags began to be all the rage around the world.

Louis Vuitton store in Hong Kong. Source: Wikipedia.

The creation of LVMH

Moët Hennessy, producer of Moët & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac, merged with Louis Vuitton in 1987 to form a luxury goods conglomerate. In this way, LVMH (the initials of both firms) was born and revenues increased by 49%, which demonstrated the power they had within the market.

In 1997, Louis Vuitton appointed as artistic director Marc Jacobs, a historical designer of the house. From then on, many artists collaborated with the firm and also promoted the versatility of the “LV” monogram in terms of colors so that there is a greater variety of products.

When Marc Jacobs left his position in 2013, he was quickly replaced by Nicolas Ghesquière who continues to this day. In the last two decades they have also boosted their marketing using high profile celebrities such as singers Keith Richards, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez; actors Sean Connery, Angelina Jolie; and the model Gisele Bündchen.

louis vuitton today

LVMH It expanded as soon as it was created and currently has more than 70 luxury brands, including Givenchy, Céline, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Fendi, Givenchy, Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co and more. Its headquarters are in Paris, France, and it has nearly 5,000 employees around the world.

Bernard Arnault is the largest shareholder of Louis Vuitton. Source: Wikipedia.

Being a conglomerate, LVMH It does not have an owner but a group of shareholders, the majority being the Arnault Groupa holding company controlled by Bernard Arnault and his family. The 73-year-old French businessman is one of the richest people in the world along with Elon Musk, Jeff Bezzos, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. It is estimated that his fortune reaches 144,000 million dollars.

Yes ok LVMH It has income from all the maisons it owns, each firm is independent of each other and its performance is evaluated separately. Louis Vuitton It is valued at more than $29,242 million dollars, which makes it the brand with the highest income within the conglomerate and without a doubt one of the biggest bets of celebrities.

Did you know all these details about the history of the brand Louis Vuitton?