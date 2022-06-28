Who is the current partner of Beatriz Solis? the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of the singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old and his first wife Beatriz Adriana and like his father is a music lover. The artist launched her solo career several years ago and it has been her Buki, who has an excellent relationship with her, who has produced much of her material.

Beatrice Solis She has two children Leandro and Leah and is the only one of the heiresses of Marco Antonio Solis that has made him a grandfather. The brunette is very active on her social networks where she accumulates more than 140 thousand followers from all corners of the world and for them she shares some of her routine.

Beatrice Solis always shows his musical advances, in addition to his great moments with his children, with his father Marco Antonio Solis and with his half-sisters Marla and Alison with whom he gets along very well as well as with Buki’s current wife, the Cuban model Cristy Solis.

Beatrice Solis. Source: Terra archive

The truth is Beatrice Solis She is never shown with men or couples, but now she surprised everyone with her latest post. the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis She made a video on Tik Tok that she also shared on Instagram where she looks at the beach and is kissed by a man.

“Sorry guys! ?? #mywhiteboy” he wrote Beatrice Solis while showing off a wide neckline with a black swimsuit and a red visor. The man tagged in the post is Matt Markham, but he has a private Instagram account and little can be known about him. Waiting for more clues!