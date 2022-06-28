Entertainment

Who is the current partner of Beatriz Solis? the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of the singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old and his first wife Beatriz Adriana and like his father is a music lover. The artist launched her solo career several years ago and it has been her Buki, who has an excellent relationship with her, who has produced much of her material.

Beatrice Solis She has two children Leandro and Leah and is the only one of the heiresses of Marco Antonio Solis that has made him a grandfather. The brunette is very active on her social networks where she accumulates more than 140 thousand followers from all corners of the world and for them she shares some of her routine.

