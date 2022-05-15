who is the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

At the end of last October, Shiloh Jolie Pitt made her triumphal entry into the spotlight alongside her siblings under the lights of the London premiere of Eternals. Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox, all together (with the exception of Pax) alongside Angelina Jolie to support her in an important moment. And it was in this fateful moment that we noticed how much Shiloh had grown, also thanks to her dress that had belonged to her mother and that the girl wore with identical bearing.

When was Shiloh Jolie Pitt born?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a total of six children. Maddox is the first child of Angelina and Brad, who the couple adopted from Cambodia in 2002 when the baby was seven months old. Now, at 18, Maddox has enrolled at the University of Seoul, South Korea, with pride on his mom’s side. Then there is Pax, a 15-year-old son adopted by Jolie in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, when she was three, in 2007. Continuing we find Zahara, adopted by Ethiopia in 2005, and who now, at the age of 14, often enchants with red carpet with mom, please see Variety’s Power Of Women gala in Beverly Hills. Let’s move on to Vivienne, the latest arrival of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, born with her twin brother Knox in Nice, in 2008. Last but not least Shiloh, her first daughter with her ex-husband Brad Pitt in Namibia, in 2007. “They are great people,” Angelina Jolie told AND!. “We are such a team, I am very, very lucky.”

How old is Shiloh Pitt?

Doing the math we discover that on May 27, Shiloh will turn 16, heading towards full adolescence in her role as a girl. The change of look from the child Shiloh to today’s one could certainly not go unnoticed. In fact, Shiloh has always been considered an LGBTQ + icon because from an early age she broke gender barriers, declaring herself gender variant. As told by Angelina a Vanity Fair in 2010, at the time Shiloh “wants to be a boy, so we had to cut her hair, she likes to wear everything as a child, she feels like she is her male brothers”. So much so that, as told by the actress, Shiloh refused to take on the role of baby Aurora in Maleficent (role later played by little sister Vivienne ed) because “he would never, ever wear a dress”. Today Shiloh’s gender expression has changed, but she still remains the same wonderful “hysterically funny, one of the funniest and most playful people I’ve ever met”. Word of Angelina Jolie.

Where does Brad Pitt currently live?

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to part ways in 2016, resulting in one of the longest and most expensive divorces in Hollywood, the children of the Pitt-Jolie family have remained to live with their mother. Brad Pitt for his part sees the small clan very often, considering that thereactor lives on a beautiful property in Los Angeles near his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The ex-couple decided to make this strategic decision so that their children can divide the time equally between mom and dad.

What is the name of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter?

Quoting dad Brad Pitt’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, since she started talking (so two and a half years old) Shiloh has always asked to be called John and to be able to wear short hair and dress with clothes that are usually found in the men’s department: overalls, trousers and sweatshirts over (and in a jacket and tie on the red carpet). Desires and inclinations fully indulged by Angelina and Brad who have always shown that they are able to give a damn about conventions. Today, however, the girl has chosen to identify herself as a woman and to return to her original name, Shiloh.

