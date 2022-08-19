Who is the Director of Health Results at Sespa?

María José Villanueva, director of Coordination, Results in Health and Communication of Sespa.

The Government Council of the Principality of Asturias has approved this Friday the appointment of Maria Jose Villanueva Ordonez What Director of Coordination, Results in Health and Communication of the Health Service of the Principality (Seppa).

As explained by the Minister of Health, Pablo Fernández, after the Council meeting, his functions include the promotion, development and evaluation of innovation in the management of processes aimed at guaranteeing continuity of care and permanent improvementas well as the inspection of health services with public financingthe development of care indicators and the necessary dashboards for the management of Sespa and the Ministry of Health.

Also, it will assume health data and information communication management and the establishment of mechanisms for coordination between the health and social network.

Maria Jose Villanueva’s career

Villanueva (Oviedo, 1967) is Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Oviedo and specialist in Family and Community Medicine. In October 2016, she received her doctorate with the thesis Implementation of an educational project for training in basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation in a school. Most of her professional life has been linked to Sespa, as SAMU emergency doctor.

He has also held management positions such as the head of the Sespa Emergency Care Coordination Unit or the medical director of the Vital Álvarez Buylla Hospital in Mieres. Until now he acted as Coordinator of Covid Programs of the General Directorate of Public Health.