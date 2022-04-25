Who is the director of the Catalan Institute of Oncology?

Ramon Salazar i Soler, general director of the Catalan Institute of Oncology.

has been named. On April 13, the institution’s Administration Council met to approve Salazar’s appointment with an effective date of Friday, April 22, 2022. With aSalazar graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Barcelona in 1993 and specialized inin 1998 at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau. He achieved the degree of Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in 1999.

Salazar wanted to “thank the trust placed by the members of the Consell d’Administració” and faces the new stage with “great enthusiasm”. Since joining the institution in 2004, Salazar has assumed different responsibilities and functions in the field of care and research. He is currently running the ICO Medical Oncology Service in L’Hospitalet and is a transversal reference for Digestive Pathology and Medical Oncology at ICO.

Previously, he had been the head of the Phase 1 Unit, head of Corporate Translational Investigation and director of ICO Research. He has published more than 200 articles in scientific journals and has made more than one hundred presentations at international conferences. It is also necessary to highlight extensive training in clinical management and in senior management of health entities.

What other positions does Salazar hold?

In the teaching field, Salazar is an associate professor and Co-director of the Master of Advanced Medical Competences (CMA) of the Department of Clinical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona.

Salazar has also held management positions in various cooperative oncology groups, both nationally and in Europe, such as the Grup Espanyol de Tractament de Tumors Digestius (TTD), the Grup Espanyol de Tumors Neuroendocrins i Endocrins (Getne), the European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETs) or the Gastrointestinal Group of the European Organization for Research (Eortc).

The Institut Català d’Oncologia is a public center of excellence in cancer. It deals with the disease in an integral way, since it brings together, within the same organization, prevention, care, specialized training and research. The ICO was created in 1995 by the Department of Health and It is made up of four reference centers: the ICO L’Hospitalet, at the Duran i Reynals Hospital in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat; the ICO Girona, at the Doctor Josep Trueta University Hospital; the ICO Badalona, ​​at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital; and the ICO Camp de Tarragona and Terres de l’Ebre, at the Joan XXIII University Hospital in Tarragona and at the Verge de la Cinta Hospital in Tortosa.

With more than 1,000 professionals, the ICO is the reference center for more than 50 percent of the entire adult population of Catalonia. Every day 64 new cases of cancer are visited and more than 1,000 visits, 508 chemotherapy treatments and 448 radiotherapy are made. In addition, there are some 990 active clinical trials with the participation of more than 1,000 patients.