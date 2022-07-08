Who is the famous Argentine actor who is working with Angelina Jolie

Working alongside big Hollywood stars is a luxury that doesn’t knock on any actor’s door. Therefore, the announcement that an Argentine figure is currently participating in a project together with actress and activist Angelina Jolie It has aroused all expectations.

The program THE Mhosted by Ángel de Brito, revealed the name of an outstanding national actor who would be filming in Rome alongside the protagonist of maleficent. “He does not have a leading role but he is part of the cast,” stressed the driver first in an enigmatic tone.

After a few minutes, the entertainment journalist announced that They were talking about Juan Minujín, who days ago shared from Italy his great joy for this new step in his career.

“Rome. So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! ”, The actor of The Maginal . And he added: “I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences.”

Minujín finally clarified that he still cannot reveal more information about this new milestone in his career. “When I can tell more about the project, I’ll tell you, it’s beautiful!” He advanced. Subsequently, the actor uploaded to Instagram images of his passing through other European cities, such as London.

It is not the first time, however, that the Argentine artist is part of the Hollywood machinery. In the film the two popesa Netflix production that tells the story behind Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger and Jorge Bergoglio, with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins in the lead roles, and directed by Fernando Meirelles, Minujín plays a young Bergoglio before becoming Pope Francis.

At that time, when asked if he had ever imagined working with big stars, the interpreter mentioned the magazine Hello!: “Actually, I think I always had the illusion of working with figures of international recognition. At some point with dad we lived in La Boca, in one of those very tall buildings, right in front of the river. I remember that once, near there, they were filming highlander ii With Christopher Lambert and I, with all the desire I had to see how they worked, I took from him a telescope that he had bought to look at the stars and the moon. Of course, he was spying on the footage, even though only lights were visible. I always had the idea, I’m not telling you to get to Hollywood, but to work on a larger scale, with artists from other places, ”he said in 2019.

Juan Minujín as Jorge Bergoglio in his youth in The Two Popes Netflix

the protagonist of a hundred days to fall in love comes brand new The God’s angeradaptation of the novel by Guillermo Martínez, The slow death of Luciana B. together with Diego Peretti and Macarena Achaga. The film, one of Netflix’s recent hits, tells the story of a young woman who becomes the victim of revenge carried out by a renowned writer.

The protagonist turns to an old acquaintance, played by Minujín, a journalist who was never able to position his name, something that turned him into a dull person, trapped in routine investigations and writing articles that encourage him little or nothing. In Luciana’s request for help, the character finds a goal, but also a way to settle old debts, as the actor himself reveals: “I think he is a journalist who is very resentful, who would have liked to be a renowned writer, like Diego’s character [Peretti], and whose great engine is the envy he has for him. More than a journalist looking for the truth, he is a journalist looking to sink someone who stuck a thorn in him several years ago,” the actor recently told LA NACION.

Juan Minujín with Diego Peretti in The Wrath of God Netflix

The role of Minujín, in many ways, is the direct son of the black police officer. He is a taciturn journalist who moves in the shadows and whose only company is whiskey and cigarettes. And although it is a type of character that was seen in several works of this type, the actor gives him traits that make his character unique in his style, as he himself describes: “It is about equalizing knowing what genre moves one, because that protects the situation, and the viewer enters that way too. One sees the exalted writer and is already relating everything to some genre, but at the same time I sought to single out and find personal traits of this role, so that it is not simply repeating something that has already been done”.

On the other hand, Minujín points out that at the time of creating this role, he entered the world of journalism, with the aim of giving truth to his character. “I am interested in investigating, going to places. For this film, my intention was to go to the newsroom, to be there, although the pandemic appeared in the middle and many things could not be done. But in general I like to go, to be, if I am going to be a lawyer, then to be with lawyers, or if I am going to be a doctor, to be in a hospital. The script is like a bone and you have to put the tendons, the muscles, the veins and the skin on it, and all of that comes from different places”, he mentioned.