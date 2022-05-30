Who is the famous girlfriend of El Rubius who never shows

Rubius is one of the great referents of the YouTube universe in Spain. The most famous content creator in the country earns his money by generating videos for his channel, in which he garners more than 40 million followers. If you add to that number all the ones they have on their other social networks, it exceeds 85 million.

In addition, the Spaniard was named a leader of his generation by TIME magazine. In addition, he has his own anime series and has already made his debut in the world of Hollywood with various cameos alongside figures such as Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence either Tom Holland.

The Ruby.

Added to all that, from the personal side, Rubius found love next to Irina Isasia, a 28-year-old influencer and model. They began their love story in 2017, and from there they began to gain fame and impact.

Over time, she detached herself from the title of “girlfriend of” and began to open her own path, today being one of the best-known influencers in Spain, with more than 850 thousand followers on Instagram. In addition, she has a great passion for graphic design, a career that she studied at the university, and to which she dedicates much of her time.

In her social networks you can see her entire professional profile as a model, allying herself with the most exclusive brands and starring in various advertising campaigns. However, from her personal side, she makes it clear how passionate she is about traveling, because that is where she shares postcards of her most diverse adventures.

Related news

Irina Isasia She became the cover of Vogue, the dream of any model, on several occasions, as well as being featured in other well-known fashion magazines. In addition, she was the face of Carolina Herrera in one of her commercials.

Irina Isasia.

With Rubius They met at a video game event in 2017. There they exchanged their Xbox accounts to play together and fell in love. Despite the fact that they have been together for so many years, they are rarely shown together on social networks.