Who is the father of Ana de Armas and how is his relationship with the actress

Currently, Anne of Arms he is 34 years old. She is a talented Cuban-Spanish actress who has conquered large audiences around the world with amazing speed. Since she arrived in Hollywood, she hasn’t stopped shining. This is how her life has been, her beginnings and her relationship that he has always had with his dad.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe and even became the new Bond girl in ‘No Time To Die’. Today, her career does not stop rising and therefore, she has an overflowing agenda.

Although he was born in Havana, Cuba and with some deficiencies, he spent the best years there.

Ana Celia de Armas is her full name and, shortly after being born, her dad, Ramon de Armas and his mother, Ana Caso, decided to go live in Santa Cruz del Norte for work. That’s where the actress grew up with her older brother, Javier, who is currently a photographer and lives in New York.

Admiration: the relationship with his father

Anne of Arms He loves his family and always has it very present. On the one hand, his dad studied Philosophy at the Soviet University. However, while in Cuba, he was director of a bank, also a teacher, school director and even deputy mayor of a city.

As for his mother, she was employed for years in the Cuban Ministry of Education, precisely in the Human Resources section. Although they both worked a lot, on one occasion, Ana herself, during an interview with Vogue Spainconfessed that they were always very present.

Although he grew up for a time in Cuba, he suffered from food rationing, great fuel shortages, many power cuts and different deficiencies. Likewise, she assured that her childhood there was happy because her relationship with both her dadAs with her mother and brother, she was always very close.

In the same story, he confessed: “Those were the happiest years of my life, I guess that’s why I return to Havana whenever things get a little ugly” and added: “The power went out. We ate fried eggs, rice and, sometimes, chick”.

However, he admitted that his family never went through such a bad situation: “My father has worked in everything you can imagine, from deputy mayor of a town, to director of a bank, through teacher, school director. …and my mother has always been in human resources. They are very prepared and highly educated people, but not very talkative. What they want to tell you they show you with facts” she said, very proud of him.

Ana de Armas as a child with her father

Since she wanted to be an actress from a very young age, she said that when she was 12 years old she was impressed with the movie ‘Matilda’. From that moment on she decided that she would pursue an acting career and she made that dream come true when she managed to be selected at the National School of Art in Cuba. Always accompanied by her parents, she studied for four years.

From Cuba she conquered Hollywood and even became the new Marilyn Monroe. Currently, she thanks her fathers for having supported her in her dreams and accompanying her in each of her projects.

