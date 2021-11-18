who is the fiancé and betrothed of Britney Spears

“Hi, I’m Britney”

“Like? Can you repeat your name? “

This, according to Sam Asghari, was their first exchange when they first met. Galeotto was the set of the Spears video Slumber Party in 2016, in which he plays the guy who makes the star’s head spin. “I wanted to be funny”, he confesses now, “but nobody laughed”. Despite the somewhat clumsy presentation, however, the fiction coincides with reality and the spark is immediately struck: after the exchange of contacts and a sushi together, they never left each other. Twelve years younger than her, Sam Asghari is an Iranian-born model-trainer-actor who moved from Tehran to the United States at the age of 12 with his family. “My parents worked hard to give me and my sisters (he has three, older than him) a future of possibilities: and I tried to seize them”.

Allen BerezovskyGetty Images

In fact, Asghari, now twenty-seven, has already put himself to the test on many fronts: a semi-professional footballer in high school, he then abandoned the ball to devote himself to law studies. Meanwhile, thanks to a statuesque beauty, she was able to round out by modeling for catwalks and commercials and playing, as well as in the Spears video, in minor roles in TV series such as NCIS, Black monday And Can you keep a secret ?. Its main activity, however, revolves around the world of fitness: in 2020 it launched its Asghari Fitness program through which it provides its members with personalized workout and nutrition programs. His favorite student is obviously Britney, who with him has regained the athletic form of the past. This “rebirth effect” brought Sam to the good graces of the millions of Spears fans.

Steve GranitzGetty Images

“He supports and inspires me in everything: in my search for well-being, in my future projects, in everyday life, and above all in my struggle for freedom,” she says. The reference is obviously to the legal battle that Spears had to fight against the “conservatorship” that her father Jamie had over her for 13 years, a sort of legal protection that perhaps had made sense in the moment of extreme crisis that Spears experienced. years ago but which then became a tool of total control over every aspect of his work and his life. After a lengthy legal process, which saw Spears fans from around the world unite under the hashtag #freebritney, which also resulted in a documentary titled Framing Britney, the star has finally been given back the right to manage their finances and their choices without the intervention of the father / boss, on which Sam expressed himself succinctly but clearly: “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick“. As for the support she gives to Spears, Sam claims to receive as much: “She gives me confidence and makes me better every day. Growing up with three sisters I always knew what strength women have and in Britney I found a real lioness ”.

On 12 September, just before the long-awaited sentence against legal protection, Asghari got down on his knees and asked her to marry him. “I can’t fucking believe it!”Posted Spears on her Instagram account, showing a beautiful engagement ring: a four-carat round-cut diamond engraved with the nickname Lioness, which has also become the name of the model designed especially for her by the Diamonds Forever brand. The wedding date has not yet been revealed, but it is expected that it will be in the spring. In the meantime, it’s a great relief to see Britney energetic, radiant, with an album in the works. #freebritney? It will no longer be completely free but, this time, by its own choice and for what seems to be a really great love.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io