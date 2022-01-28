who is the flame of the new Juve striker

Listen to the audio version of the article

Vlahovic off the pitch: who is the flame of the attacker bought by Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic has already become one of the new idols of the supporters of the Juventus. His arrival in Turin literally drove the fans who were waiting for a new striker after the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo. A sensational operation in January, the most expensive of the winter transfer market, with a total outlay of 75 million of Euro. The Serbian striker is ready to conquer the Juve on the pitch, while off the pitch he seems to have already won a new flame.

As reported by Dagospia, the latest gossip talks about a flirtation between Vlahovic and the former Miss Italy Carolina Stramare. Born in Genoa in 1999, the Ligurian model was the winner of the 80th edition of the Italian beauty contest and currently works as a presenter for the streaming platform Helbiz Live. He also supported Enrico Papi for two episodes in the conduct of Scherzi a Parte.

The two also recently met in a well-known hotel in Florence. Carolina Stramare was also present at the Franchi for Fiorentina Genoa, together with the future wife of Castrovilli Rachele Risaliti. She is also a football fan and a supporter of the Juventus.