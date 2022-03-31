Who is the footballer with the highest salary in Europe? Bale sneaks into the Top 3

yesFinding out how much soccer players earn is one of the questions asked most often by fans of ‘Google’ from their mobile phone or home computer. And it’s not even easy to answer. At MARCA, however, we proceed to decipher one of the best kept secrets of current European football.

If the domain of PSG It is already total in France, with all the highest paid players in the Gallic country wearing the Parisian jersey, it also moves to Europe. At least in relation to the TOP-3. Neymar and Messi occupy the first two places on the podium of the highest paid footballers in Europe. And it is understandable. To attract two of the best players in the world to a less media-focused and competitive league like Ligue 1, you don’t just need an attractive project, you also need a lot of money. And it is that both things go hand in hand in this case.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, with PSG.

Neymar’s contract was renewed in 2021 (until 2025, with the option of one more season) with a progressive decrease in salary each season. At the moment, Those almost 49 million euros of gross salary translate into around 30 million euros net due to French taxation. Messi’s case, however, is different, and although his salary is lower than the Brazilian’s on the fixed base, he can advance it with bonuses.

What does this mean? Messi did not receive the usual signing bonus but he does have a ‘loyalty bonus’ of 30 million euros gross that will be paid the month after the end of the summer market, explains ‘L’Equipe’. Other bonuses for team or individual objectives are more difficult to decipher.

The podium of PSG players with the highest salary completes it Kylian Mbappewhose contract ends in June.

Although the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Neymar seemed to lead to a period of recess in the Spanish championship, the economic power remains in the three greats of our football: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid account for the highest figures of salaries paid in Spain. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to change in the future.

Gareth Bale, on the Real Madrid bench.

“On the tax issue there is nothing to do. It is a matter of State. In Spain a fiscal improvement is not going to be considered”, explains José Félix Díaz, a MARCA journalist. And it is that in our country soccer players pay a state fee and another regional fee, which varies depending on the player’s place of residence. To give an example, a footballer from the first team of Real Madrid must pay 45.50% of his salary to the Treasury while one from Barcelona, ​​50%

Regarding the best paid in LaLiga, dominates a Gareth Bale that his contract will end in June and will cede his mandate. But and Griezmann? Around the French there is also uncertainty since his salary can be modified if he permanently changes teams. hazardwith a more than discreet contribution during his time at Real Madrid, completes the podium.

However, it is worth mentioning the situation of the Barcelona. As MARCA has learned, the three captains (Piqué, Busquets and Alba) agreed to defer their salaries (the three above 30 million gross) beyond 2024, the date on which their contract ends. Piqué, for example, made part of his payroll public on social networks.

While a first glance at Europe’s highest-paid list may cast doubt on the supremacy of the Premier League, it is in the middle and lower part of the table that their power lies. Even recently promoted clubs offer contracts with an average of over one million euros. In Spain, for example, we have to travel to the middle of the table to find that data. And in other leagues, the same.

“The Premier League has been, by far, the competition that has best weathered the pandemic. It has served to further distance itself from other leagues on an economic level”Juan Corellano, a journalist from ‘La Media Inglesa’, explains to MARCA.

Cristiano Ronaldo, during a match with Manchester United.

In England, unlike, for example, in LaLiga, there is no financial control with the salary margin. Teams are given wide sleeves and accounting juggling is found that takes the survival of clubs to the limit, especially in the Championship (English 2nd Division), where there are clubs that spend more than 100% of what they generate.

On the other hand, while the Man Utd continues to seek sports performance, dominates the salary classification. Cristiano Ronaldowith a lower salary than the one he received in Turin, has been placed this summer as the best paid in the Premier League ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

If he Bayern Munich has controlled the Bundesliga from a sporting point of view for the last decade, it also reigns financially. The Bavarians are the only German club that can be considered top-flight favorites year after year in everything they compete in.

“The other German clubs have only two options to be able to approach offering the salaries they pay in Munich: bet on the long term with a financial and sports project willing to suffer for several years until it reaches solidity, prestige and success; or receive foreign investmenta large injection of money, which allows them to become giants overnight (impossible with the 50:1 rule),” Daniel Martínez, CEO of ‘EL FÚTBOL – App Futbol Alemán’, explains to MARCA.

Something that confirms to ‘BILD’ Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Dortmund: “We must bear in mind that the difference in total salary between Bayern, first in the table, and us is probably more than 150 million euros. Basically, it’s a bigger gap than the one between Dortmund and the bottom team in the standings, Greuther Fürth.”

However, Despite their uncompromising dominance, Bayern will soon have to deal with contract renewals that are getting complicated. And all because of the continuous increase in salaries. Coman’s was resolved weeks ago but Gnabry’s looks like it could get stuck.

Lewandowski, with Bayern.

Daniel Martínez explains it this way: “In Munich there has always been a spending cap established by an unwritten rule. Recently, with the departure of the club’s historical patriarch, Uli Hoeness, that rule has become “more flexible” and has allowed the arrival of players like Lucas Hernández, the payment of compensation for the signing of Julian Nagelsmann, or salary increases for key players like Lewandowski. That resource management policy is new and it seems that it will be extended”.

And the fact of breaking that glass ceiling offers those who sit down to negotiate a reference on what they can demand from the club.

Two consecutive editions without a World Cup, more than a decade without winning a European club title… Italian football is not going through its best moment, not even in the economic aspect. Despite the arrival of numerous foreign investors (Milan, Inter, Fiorentina, Roma, Atalanta…), Italian clubs cannot compete with the big Europeans economically and it is the league whose highest salary is the lowest of the tops. In fact, no Calcio player is in the TOP-30.

Then, it is true, the thing is balanced if we go towards the middle of the table. For example, it could fight on an equal footing with Germany and France but for that, of course, we would have to exclude PSG and Bayern from their respective competitions.

In the ‘Calcium’, Juventus is the great dominator of the salary scale. However, one important point of the Italian tax system must be emphasized: the ‘Crescita Decree’. This notably alters the difference between the footballers who earn the most and those who cost the club the most. The clubs benefit from this tax reduction to sign players from abroad, since they have to pay less for them in terms of taxes.

An example: Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus) is the footballer who pockets the most per season: 8 million net plus bonus. However, the Turin club pays more for other players than for him. Something similar happens with Zlatan Ibrahimovicwhose salary is also eligible for this reduction.

This measure became tremendously famous internationally after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. And it is that Juventus saved a good amount of taxes thanks to the ‘Crescita Decree’. The Portuguese’s salary was 31 million net (the one that received the most in all of Europe) and it could be achieved thanks to said situation because the reduction was of something more than 10 million euros for the ‘bianconeri’.

All the experts and protagonists of the transfer market seem to agree that this has changed. But not for bad, far from it. It’s just different. And you don’t spend less. Or if. It depends, of course, on which figures we are referring to.

“The phenomenon of free agents is stronger every day, and in my opinion it will always continue to grow. There are many top players who already plan these movements very soon because that way they can choose their next club with more freedom,” Fabrizio Romano, an expert journalist in the transfer market, tells MARCA.

Mbappé celebrates a goal with France.

EFE

From the side of the representation of soccer players, Álvaro Torres, General Director of Soccer of the ‘You First’ agency, explains that “I perceive a reduction in spending on transfers but not in salary bills. Now there are more renewals or transfers at zero cost because the clubs spend less. And everything goes slower, the timing has changed.”

Furthermore, it is important to highlight the planning aspect. The confusion and ‘madness’ of the last day of the market is still present but it is less and less. “We are in a market where programming makes the difference. Whoever plans, whoever has a strategy and whoever has a vision, in the end has an important advantage in managing the negotiations themselves and the club itself”, declares Romano.

However, the economic situation, although driven by some ‘rich’ clubs and competitions such as the Premier League, is precarious for those who do not manage themselves well: “Nowadays some clubs have difficulties to complete some negotiations… but they also have difficulties to comply with the correct time of payments”, affirms Fabrizio Romano, who emphasizes that this is a subject that is rarely discussed. Transfer payments, for example, are the order of the day, he explains.

The other big question. And it also affects the protagonists themselves. Álvaro Torres, from ‘You First’, confesses to MARCA that the negotiations vary in some terms or others depending on the country. In Spain, for example, the clubs always speak in gross salary.

But what is the difference? The gross salary is what the club pays in its entirety, before taxes, while the net salary is what ends up reaching the player’s pocket after exceeding the tax charges. And the tax burden, of course, changes depending on the country. From Spain, where the highest amounts are paid, to Germany, where the retention ranges between 20 and 15% of the total salary.