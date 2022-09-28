Who is the general director of Parc Taulí?

Anna Arán.

The Consell de Govern del Parc Taulí has ​​approved the appointment of anna aran as new CEO. In the session held this Wednesday, the green light was given to the appointment, motivated by the upcoming retirement of Joan Marticurrent CEO, who will leave office on October 16.

aran is Bachelor of Medicine from the University of Lleida Y Specialist in Family and Community Medicine. Within her specialized training, she has a master’s degree in management of health institutions and a postgraduate degree in quality management of Primary Health Care. Since June 2019, Aran has served as Manager of the Barcelona Health Region, assuming the functions of the Àmbit Metropolità Nord of the Servei Català de Salut (CatSalut), replacing Lluís Franch. Aran will join the Parc Taulí General Directorate on October 17.

For its part, Martí has ​​been the general director of Parc Taulí since October 2014. He was also the executive director of the Sabadell Hospital for nearly ten years, before assuming the General Management. Previously, he held other management positions at CatSalut and at the Institut Català de la Salut. Between 1988 and 1993 he was the director of the Sabadell DAP and, later, until 1998, the director of the CatSalut Vallès Occidental Health Sector.

The Consell de Govern has expressed its gratitude to Joan Martí for all these years of service to Parc Taulí.