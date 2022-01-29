Listen to the audio version of the article

Zakaria Juve: who is the goal of the bianconeri in midfield? History and characteristics of the ’96 class of Borussia M’gladbach

Vlahovic shot filed, Juve shifts its attention to midfield. Denis Zakaria is the chosen one to reinforce Allegri’s medianin correlation to an output that sees more and more in Rodrigo Bentancur the suspect having to say goodbye to Turin. Agreement reached with Zakaria, last details to be finished with Borussia M’gladbach before seeing the second shot of Juventus in January become a reality.

Zakaria Juve: the story of the midfielder born in 1996

Zakaria was born in Geneva in 1996, from a Congolese father and a South Sudanese mother. He grows up as a football player in the youth academy of Servette, also making his debut in the first team in the 2014-15 season, with 19 appearances and 3 goals. The Young Boys bets on him for the 2015-2017 two-year period. He made his debut in the Champions League and Europa League, and ended his experience in Switzerland with 67 appearances, 2 goals and 3 assists. This is the business card that leads him to leave his homeland to move to Germany, in Borussia M’gladbach. 146 tokens from 2017 with the Germans for Zakaria, with 11 total goals and 8 assists. Over the years, the midfielder has also become a staple of his National, Switzerland: from the Under 19 (8 appearances and 2 goals), to the Under 21 (8 tokens). Now there are 40 times that he has worn the jersey of the major selection, being called up for the 2016 European Championships in France, in which he does not play any games and for the 2018 World Cup, with two tokens on the scoresheet.

Zakaria Juve: profile and technical characteristics

Zakaria is a midfielder capable of adapting to both a two-man midfield and a three-man midfield. It has good qualities in the interdiction phase but also in the development of the game, reaching easily allinsertion in the area and also having a good vision in directing. In his career he has held several roles: in the middle he has been employed more as median, also being adapted in directing and a presence also by right wing. In case of need, given its qualities in coverage, it can also fill the position of central defender.