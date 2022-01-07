Listen to the audio version of the article

Senko Juve: who is the goalkeeper called by Allegri for Napoli? History and career of the 2003 class of Juve Primavera

Massimiliano Allegri draws from the nursery and finds the solution. The absence, due to Covid, of Carlo Pinsoglio forced the Livorno coach to look carefully at the youth sector for the role of third goalkeeper in Juve Napoli. Together with Szczesny and Perin, he will be at Allianz Stadium Zsombor Senko, number 1 of the Juve Primavera by Andrea Bonatti.

195 cm tall for Senko, born on 1 April 2003 in Hungary. The Szombathely is an important crossroads for the young goalkeeper, who in January 2019 is noticed by the Juventus and brought to Turin. The first stop is theUnder 16, where he collected 4 appearances in the opening six months of the Juventus experience. In the following season, 2019/2020, Senko carves out the ownership with theUnder 17 by Pedone. 16 tokens, before the definitive stop due to Covid. 4 appearances, in 2020/21, in his first year in Spring, while this season he became the undisputed holder of Bonatti’s Under 19 team: so far 16 appearances have been reported.

Senko’s story in the cantera of Juventus is colored by two other chapters. The January 17, 2021, just 17 years old, he made his debut among professionals, in the Serie C match between Juventus U23 and Piacenza, which ended 1-1. Furthermore, on the following 25 February extension cord his marriage with Juve is another year. Now, the ‘first time’ among the greats.