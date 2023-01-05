Who is the head of Dermatology at the Hospital de Cabueñes?

Cabueñes University Hospital.

The Management of Health Area V of the Health Service of the Principality of Asturias resolves the selection process for the coverage of Head of the Optional Dermatology Service Medical-Surgical and Venereology and is awarded to Lucia Palacio Aller.

The candidate must take office the day after the publication of this resolution in the Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BOPA). Thus, Palacio will become the head of this specialty in the area that she has as reference health center the University Hospital of Cabueñes.

The faculty is part of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (AEDV) and also has his own practice in Gijón.

In the scientific field, it is author of various articles in magazines. Among them, ‘New populations with increased cardiovascular risk: cardiovascular disease in dermatological diseases’together with Elena Godoy Gijón, Carmen Meseguer Yebra, Diego Godoy and Carlos Lahoz Rallo, and also ‘Linear Porokeratosis’along with Cristina Fernández Sánchez, Cristina Galache Osuna, Yolanda Hidalgo García and Pablo Gonzalvo Rodríguez.

Palacio has also investigated the extranodal lymphomaSchnitzler syndrome with response to anakinra in monotherapy and the nasal ala reconstruction by inverted malar flap of subcutaneous pedicle