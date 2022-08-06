Who is the head of Dermatology at the Jaén Hospital?

The dermatologist Pedro Aceituno in consultation.

The General Directorate of Personnel of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) appoints Pedro Aceituno Wood like new Head of the Optional Service of Dermatology at the University Hospital of Jaénas stated in the Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA).

Aceituno joined the Hospital Universitario de Jaén eight years ago, in 2014, as a dermatologist. Over the course of his career, he has been coordinator of the Dermatology Unit and now he becomes head of the specialty Service.

In 2018 he launched the Pedro Aceituno Dermatological Clinic in Jaén. Previously, she had worked at the Adeslas Jaén Medical Center and also at the Asisa Jaén Medical Center. He has also worked at the San Agustín de Linares University Hospital, between 2011 and 2014.

olive tree He graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Granada, where he also completed a master’s degree in Advances in Radiology and Physical Medicine and another in Tissue Engineering. She completed a residency in Dermatology and Venereology at the San Cecilio University Hospital in Granada and later completed another master’s degree in Aesthetic Dermatology at the University of Alcalá.

At the same university, he took the expert course in Surgical Clinical Dermatology and Cutaneous Oncology. Finally, he has completed a Master’s degree in Clinical Dermatology from CEU Cardenal Herrera University and a course in Clinical Management in Dermatology at Esade.