Who is the head of Pediatric Anesthesia at Son Espases?

Son Espases University Hospital.

The managing director of the Hospital Universitari Son Espases, Josep Manuel Pomar Reyneshas appointed Ignacio Galvez Stairs like new head of the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Sectionof the Pediatric Area, of the Son Espases University Hospital, as recorded in the Official Butlletí of the Balearic Islands (BOIB).

In the same bulletin, the appointment of Maria Jose Pastor Fortea as new Head of the Maxillofacial Surgery Section of the Son Espases University Hospital.

Gálvez is a pediatric anesthesiologist. Graduate in medicine and surgeryhis relationship with Hospital Son Espases began as a pediatric anesthetist consultant in November 2005. In March 2014, when the Pediatric Anesthesia Unit was officially created, he was appointed main clinician.

The new head of the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Section of the Pediatric Area regularly collaborates with the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the management of difficult patients and trains interns from other hospitals on the peninsula who come to his hospital to do their rotation of Pediatric Anesthesia.

For its part, Pastor is a Maxillofacial Surgeon and Otorhinolaryngologist. She is also dedicated to Oncology and Reconstructive Surgery of the head and neck and began working at Hospital Son Espases in June 2006.