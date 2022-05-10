Who is the head of the Albacete Intensive Care Service?

General University Hospital of Albacete.

The General Directorate of Human Resources of the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam) has approved the appointment of Fernando Antonio García López Head of the Intensive Medicine Service of the Integrated Care Management of Albacete.

The new position, with a validity of four yearsyou can renew for another four years after an evaluation of your performance.

As stated in the Official Gazette of the region, this is a charge resolved by Decree 89/2005 on the Provision of Healthcare Headquarters of the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service, after the assessment of a Commission in charge to study their skills. In this way, Garcia may take office for one month from the day after the official publication.

Regarding García López’s career, it should be noted that he has collaborated in the transplant coordination team of the Albacete University Hospital Complex.

Comprehensive Management of Albacete

The Albacete Integrated Care Management is made up of the Basic Health Zones de Alcadozo, Alcaraz, Balazote, Bogarra, Casas de Juan Núñez, Casas Ibáñez, Chinchilla de Montearagón, La Roda, Burrows, Tarazona de la Mancha, Zone 1-Hospital, Zone 2-Municipal, Zone 3-Villacerrada, Zone 4-Residence , Zone 5, Zone 6, Zone VB, Zone 7-Fair, Villamalea, Zone 8, Casasimarro, Iniesta and Quintanar del Rey.

Refering to hospital care, the Albacete University Hospital Complex is added.