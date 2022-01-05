who is the highest paid star?

The success of Don’t Look Up, a film that arrived in December on Netflix, is certainly given by several elements: a great director like McKay, a very current theme and a stellar cast. In particular, this last element immediately aroused everyone’s attention when we still knew little about the film. But who was the highest paid star? Find out with us.

As we know, among the various actors who appeared in the film, there are the two protagonists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and then others, including Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet. In addition to these names, surely not many will have noticed Chris Evans’ cameo in Don’t Look Up, which we see in an almost unrecognizable guise in a single moment of the film.

It is clear that, considering the caliber of the actors who participated in the film, the budget made available to them had to be very high. According to what Netflix declared at the beginning of the works, in fact, they were distributed $ 75 million among the protagonists. A figure that, according to many, would have grown consistently over time, managing to guarantee a pay worthy of their fame to all professionals, obviously proportionate to the presence in the film of each of them. In fact, if the figure had really remained stable at 75, we must consider that of these, 55 have already been destined for DiCaprio and Lawrence, and it would be unthinkable that for the others there are only 20 left.

Of course Netflix didn’t disclose the salaries of all the actors we saw in McKay’s film, but they did let us know how much the two main protagonists earned. DiCaprio reportedly got a whopping $ 30 million for his share, and connects it $ 25 million. A disparity commented on by Jennifer Lawrence herself. Precisely these 5 million difference between the two make DiCaprio highest-paid actor in Don’t Look Up. News that certainly does not surprise us considering the caliber of the performer and his role in the film.