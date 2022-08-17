who is the husband of the beautiful actress

The actress was always discreet with her relationship with her husband Dave McCary, there have only been a couple of notes about them, one of these is when they welcomed their first daughter, Louise Jean McCary, in March 2021. The winner of the Golden Globe previously dated Andrew Garfieldwith whom he appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel.

Emma and Andrew were together for four years until they broke up in October 2015. “They still have a lot of love for each other and get along and stay close,” a source said of the exes at the time. However, in what we will focus is to make known who is Dave McCary and the reasons why the beautiful actress falls in love with him.

In 2016, Emma Stone performed on Saturday Night Live for the third time. At that moment, Dave McCary had been working behind the scenes on the NBC sketch comedy series for three seasons, joining as a segment producer in 2013 alongside friends Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett. actor and director directed the Maniac actress in a digital short titled “Wells for Boys” and there there were sparks.

Apparently, the attraction was very strong between the two, but it was until orOctober 2017 which was confirmed their relation. Four months earlier, they were seen leaving the premiere of Brigsby Bear, a comedy-drama directed by Dave McCary and produced by Andy Samberg’s The Lonely Island.

As their connection grew stronger, they continued to keep things private. In December 2018, the La La Land star and McCary got cozy at her roller skating party. According to one viewer, they were “smiling and giddy” and “hinged at the hip” all night. “She whispered in his ear and rubbed his back,” an eyewitness told US Magazine. “They seemed very close.”

The following December, the couple was engaged, then in January 2021, Emma Stone was pregnant, several months after the couple had quietly married. “Emma is so excited to be a mother and to experience motherhood for the first time,” she revealed. “She has been waiting for this new chapter for a long time and she feels that it is very well prepared. She has been preparing for the baby these last few months. … She wanted to keep things as low-key and sacred as possible for everyone involved,” she added.

During her pregnancy, McCary gave his wife “all his energy and love.” The source added, “He caters to her left and right and treats her like a true queen, which she deserves from her. Besides her husband, she has a lot of support from many people in her life. She really feels blessed. Those who are close to her feel that she is going to be a great mother.” Her daughter was born on March 13, 2021.

Who is Dave McCary

David McCary is a filmmaker co-creator of the comedy group “Good Neighbor” and is currently a segment director on Saturday Night Live. While in college at USC, he lived with his childhood friend Kyle Mooney – who is currently on the same Saturday show – together they created a comedy team, which eventually made them famous.

Before coming to Saturday Night Live, David McCary developed a series of episodes with his group for Comedy Central, these were produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and the segments were quite funny and popular, so much so that NBC set their eyes on the dynamic duo.

SNL was so interested in McCary that they worked with Comedy Central to revoke his contract so he could have a series of regular sketches and be a producer of some segments on the long-running NBC show, Videolist reported in August 2013. He also made a film that was released in 2019 by Sony Pictures.