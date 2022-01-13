Who is the Inter employee attacked by Bonucci in the final of the Italian Super Cup

His name is Cristiano Mozzillo, he is an Inter employee and crossed the path of Bonucci in the excited final minutes of the Italian Super Cup.

It was the symbolic image of Italian Super Cup between Inter and Juventus like Sanchez’s goal that decided the challenge and awarded the first trophy of the season. The anger of Leonardo Bonucci, ice cream on the sidelines a few moments before coming into sight of the penalty kicks, vented on an unfortunate protagonist. Not a member of the Juve staff, as hypothesized in the very first seconds after the dispute, but an Inter employee: Cristiano Mozzillo.

He holds the role of secretary of the first team and was on the pitch together with other Nerazzurri colleagues, near the entrance to the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms. The dynamics of what happened remain unclear. Probably the exultation of Mozzillo and other members of the Inter staff on the occasion of the decisive goal, right next to Bonucci, irritated the Juventus defender, who reacted in a very conspicuous way going face to face with Mozzillo – definitely surprised, almost frightened, by such vehemence – even going so far as to yank it.

On the other hand, they were excited moments. On the one hand, the Juventus bench who played with the stopwatch, waiting for the right moment to enter Bonucci to have an extra penalty taker available in the final lottery. On the other, Inter who pushed with their last energies in search of victory, on the pitch and with all the members of the bench and the men on the sidelines.

Among these also Mozzillo, secretary of the first team with a past in the cadres of Naples (at a youth level), landed in the Nerazzurri in 2018 to continue in the nursery and a few months ago promoted to the current role. Therefore, his presence on the sideline is completely normal. Any disciplinary developments against the two protagonists of the affair need to be verified, but it will all depend on the referee’s report and what the officials have seen on the field.