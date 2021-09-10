Who is the Italian voice actor of Keanu Reeves? All the voices of the star

The beloved and idolized Keanu Reeves is currently busy with physical preparation and training for Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 4 and has just finished filming Matrix 4 by Lana Wachowski, and in these lines today we want to deal with all the Italian voices that have dubbed it over the years.

It is not unusual that in the Italian distribution of international projects of the early 2000s, the most famous actors were dubbed by a series of local and different professional performers, without ever giving a voice to an actor consistently. For this over time Keanu Reeves has been voiced by the beauty of 15 different voice actors.

The most famous and used, lately, is the great Luca Ward, who lent his voice to the actor for the Matrix franchise and the John Wick franchise, for example, but also in Ultimatum to the Earth, Constantine and The Bad Batch.

Then follows Francesco Prando, which instead dubbed it in 47 Ronin, Knock Knock and also in The Scent of the Wild Must. Then there is Andrea Ward, Luca’s brother belonging to a real dynasty of voice actors who lent his voice to Reeves in The River’s Boys.

Loading... Advertisements

But then also Pino I teach (Beautiful and Damned), Nanni Baldini, Massimo Rossi, Francesco Pannofino (Freaked) e Lorenzo Scattorin (The Neon Demon).

Did you know them all? Let us know what you think in the comments.