who is the journalist who had a secret affair with Pablo Escobar and currently lives in exile in the US

From that moment on, the well-known and influential Colombian journalist put aside her ties with the country’s high society to start a love affair with a man who, years later, would become a danger to society.

Virginia Vallejo journalist and television presenter, began an affair with Pablo Escobar in the 1980s, when the leader of the Medellin Cartel was the most powerful drug trafficker in the world.

The love story between Virginia Vallejo and Pablo Escobar began when The presenter saw the most human side of the drug lord and was captivated by his generosity.

Nevertheless, Virginia Vallejo was also seduced by life full of luxury and travel that the head of the Medellin Cartel could offer him.

According to Colombian newspapers, Pablo Escobar had endless romantic details with Vallejo and gave him $60,000 a week on condition that they be spent in a short time on exotic purchases in Paris.

“There were many things. He saved my life, erased my company’s debts, sent me 1,000 orchids and got me an express divorce from David Stivel (famous Argentine filmmaker). If he had not loved me with such passion, I would not have given him a ball, ”said the journalist in an interview with The vanguard from Spain.

However, the love story between the two took a radical turn with the murder of the Minister of Justice Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, since Escobar became the main enemy of the Colombian authorities and was forced to go into hiding for several months.

Letter from Pablo Escobar to Virginia Vallejo.

The straw that broke the camel’s back came in 1987, when Virginia Vallejo approached Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuelahead of the Cali Cartel, in order to start a cosmetics business because the drug trafficker owned most of the companies in this area.

His friendship with the leader of the Cali Cartel infuriated Pablo Escobar, who began to behave in a way that Virginia Vallejo had never seen.

“He believed that he had cheated on him with the leader of Cali. He became paranoid, a megalomaniac, couldn’t go on with him. He became a monster after I left him, he started using dynamite,” Vallejo confessed.

As a result of his separation with Pablo Escobar, Virginia Vallejo went into exile as a protected witness in the United States having declared against the Colombian mafias and their direct relationship with politics.

Since 2006, the journalist lives in Miami, where she wrote the book Loving Pablo, hating Escobar, work that served as a source for various television series on the life of the leader of the Medellín Cartel.